Entertainment
Daniel Craig honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment
Daniel Craig has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The ‘James Bond’ actor became the 2,704th celebrity to have his name placed on 7007 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, ahead of the US release of his latest film as the legendary spy ‘No Time To Die’, coming out in theaters in the United States. on Friday (08.10.21).
The Daniel star was unveiled in a rare evening ceremony Wednesday (06.10.21) and he was introduced by Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as his “No Time To” co-star Die “Rami Malek.
Craig’s star is located a few feet from the late Sir Roger Moore, who played 007 in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
Daniel, who first played Bond in the movie “Casino Royale”, said it was “an absolute honor to be traveled all over Hollywood”.
The 53-year-old star added: “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, thank you from the bottom of my heart, without you I wouldn’t be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you Rami for those lovely, lovely words. .
“I never thought I would hear myself say that, but it’s an absolute honor to be traveled all over Hollywood.”
Daniel added that he was a “very happy man” to have his star among Hollywood icons on the Walk of Fame.
He said: “If happiness is measured by the company we keep, then being on this sidewalk surrounded by all these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much.”
Rami, who plays villainous Safin in the latest Bond film, praised Daniel on his abilities as an actor and colleague.
The 40-year-old star said: “We all know he’s a great actor, he’s dedicated, he can handle all of his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other holding a Negroni.
“But he’s as picky about his job as he is empathizing with everyone around him.
“He has the ability to hold these two potentially opposing things at the same time, an incredible amount of talent and responsibility and an incredible warmth and keen awareness of what those around him need.”
