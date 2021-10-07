Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring Daniel Craig revealed – CBS Los Angeles





HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) A Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring Daniel Craig was unveiled on Wednesday night, two days before the release of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time to Die. I never thought I would ever hear myself say this, but it’s an absolute honor to be walked in Hollywood, Craig said during the 6:30 p.m. ceremony at 7007 Hollywood Blvd., near La Brea Ave. READ MORE: Exclusive: CBS2 investigates low-income housing provider If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then being on this sidewalk surrounded by all these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. READ MORE: Taylor Hits Walk-Off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC game The location was chosen because of its address, according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is next to the late Roger Moore star, who played Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985. The star is the 2,704 since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. NO MORE NEWS: Huntington Beach oil spill: section of pipeline found damaged and displaced more than 100 feet along ocean floor Craig was predeceased by No Time to Die producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Rami Malek, who plays terrorist boss Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die, and Los Angeles city councilor Mitch OFarrell.

