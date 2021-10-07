As Joe Thomas HOF Recognition Looms, Pro Football Hall of Fame Gears Up For Future Inductions

CLEVELAND, Ohio In August, the Professional Football Hall of Fame held long-awaited and delayed Covid induction ceremonies, the pageantry and party took place over several days in Canton. It was an anticipated build-up because Enshrinement Week had skipped a year due to the pandemic, and the hall celebrated it as big as it could, working around an ongoing construction project. .

For fans, it was an opportunity to cheer on a favorite player as he was officially inducted. For the people in the hall, the giant ceremony was equivalent to a dress rehearsal.

This year’s festivities included the Hall of Fame game between Dallas and Pittsburgh, a daily party, back-to-back induction ceremonies for much larger classes than usual, and a planned concert (possibly canceled due to the coronavirus) . The game and initiations attracted over 55,000 people, not counting thousands of volunteers, in August. The Stark County campus has turned into a de facto home game for the Steelers, with Pittsburgh 100 miles away. Additionally, six shrines had ties to the city or the Steelers.

The entire organization that was involved in the planning of the events stepped in during the ongoing multi-phase Hall of Fame Village project, so parking was paramount. Now, the selection process for the 2022 promotion is underway. And in less than two years, comes what will probably bring a full house: the induction of the great Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns.

Hall of Fame Rich Desrosiers doesn’t look too far, but says Hall officials will be removing many of the traits put in place this year.

I thought it went really well, he said. You know we’ve learned a lot this year and I think you’ll see us continue in the years to come, one of the most notable things being the length of the speeches. The room had been talking for a long time about trying to take control of how some of these talkings had grown and grown and grown. And the Centennial Class of 2020 was told over a year ago that they should be working on a condensed speech simply because of the number of inductees entering at the same time. And then this concept was also realized with the class of 2021.

Comments on the length of the speech, he said, were almost universally positive. Twenty-eight individuals were enshrined in the two classes. The speeches were tight, eight to 10 minute windows framing players often emotional remarks.

They were brilliant, they were funny, they were poignant. And that hasn’t drifted into a lot of improvisations, said Desrosiers, the venue’s vice president of communications and public relations.

The Oscars and political debate organizers could learn from the theaters approach, limiting the winners to prescribed limits. This leads to an accommodating pace for the fans.

Speaking of fans, there was a fan party with free admission, featuring a handful of vendors, autograph signing sessions, an Oktoberfest area, and a large merchandise tent.

To present the beer zone as an Oktoberfest is really overkill; only a few brands were on offer, and with the plethora of craft breweries in the area, a real Oktoberfest could have been organized. The merchandise tent served as an exterior extension of the lobby gift shop. It has attracted casual fans, ardent costumeders, and memorabilia collectors. Vendors offered everything from signed helmets, pictures, banners and other items.

It was awesome; we killed him, said Brad Yurkovich, whose township Yurko Sports converts baseball gloves into wallets and other items. We had no idea what to expect.

What was missing was an interactive space.

The options of the venue with the fan fest will be determined by where the village project is located around this time next year, Desrosiers said. One idea, he added, is to possibly use a field space for young people nearby, although no decision has been made.

Several options could be used to improve this area. Participants could try throwing at targets or aiming kicks at goal posts. Equipment could be displayed for people to touch and see up close, from shoulder pads to prominent markers. Interactive screens could allow participants to let the person play the coach for a second to select a prescribed game to see if that would work. (The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has a great screen that offers a brief introduction to gambling calls.)

Completion of the Hall of Fame Village project, a tourism-centric plan that expands the halls footprint – will open up the space, making the hustle and bustle of construction and barriers a thing of the past. This could allow for interactive programming with fans and perhaps help attract more Hall of Fame members, Desrosiers said.

I think in a year you will see a lot of things that will be different. And then by 2023, much of the project is expected to be completed by then, he said.

And 2023 will be the target date on the calendar for Browns fans, who will undoubtedly count the days to usher in Thomas with the welcome he deserves: the offensive lineman protected a litany of quarterbacks from 2007 to 2017. He played in 10,363 consecutive snaps. And he started all 167 games. Expect half of its home state, Wisconsin and northeastern Ohio, to converge on Canton.

It’s a beautiful problem to have, sure there could be a huge wave of support for Joe and what he meant for the Browns and for his career game at Cleveland, Desrosiers said. Havent really thought about this a lot, although we tend to think long term every now and then. But right now, (were) still a little bit after 2020 and 2021 – but also starting to think about 2022.

Desrosiers won’t go into the business of predicting who might be consecrated, but notes that it doesn’t hurt Thomas to see stellar offensive linemen like Alan Faneca or Steve Hutchinson being recognized.

Oh, that’s huge, he said. And I think if Joe Thomas fans want to watch something or support something, encourage Tony Boselli to be elected in the class of 2022. He’s been on the doorstep. sometimes these posts see those traffic jams that just need to be sorted out over the course of two, three or four seasons. And I think you’ve seen him in the offensive lineman position – Alan Faneca entering with Class of 2021, Steve Hutchison entering with Class of 2020. You know that opens the door, I think Boselli can potentially break through. in 2022 And then that makes it even more possible for Joe Thomas to be a first ballot in 2023. You start to get into the Tony Boselli vs. Joe Thomas debate in 2023, and who knows what might happen? So this is something Browns fans need to watch out for.

(Boselli played seven seasons, from 1995 to 2001, all with Jacksonville, starting 90 of 91 games. Hutchinson, incidentally, is expected to receive his ring today – Thursday, October 7 – when his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, host the Rams from Los Angeles.)

The other ongoing challenge according to Desrosiers is how can the venue get people to stay after their guy has given his speech?

Additional vendors or freebies for those who stay until the end are ideas hall officials kick tires with to increase foot traffic.

The Hall of Fame Village is planning the hotel’s grand opening and the ongoing relocation of utilities for the water park slated for by 2023, he said.

If you are here because you are a Troy Polamalu fan, or if you are a Peyton Manning fan, or if you are a fan of whoever speaks first, second, third, how can we put it on foot a program that is entertaining enough and interesting enough that you will stay and listen to another handful of speeches before you go?

