“Conspiracy to defame Bollywood and MVA,” says Congressman Sachin Sawant





After NCB leader Nawab Malik, Congress leader Sachin Sawant called out the NCB for an alleged plot to defame Bollywood and the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The chief claimed that BCN agents failed to follow established procedures when arresting the accused and demanded action against them. He also asked if the case had been concocted to distract from the Mundra seizure case. “Surprising to see the NCB say that action has been taken by following all procedures in accordance with the rules and the law when there is a serious violation of all the procedures in the NCB manual during the arrest of” accused during a cruise raid. This clearly suggests that the NCB wants to push the matter under the rug. “ Sawant, in a tweet, said the officer in charge of the arrested person must always keep him in sight and that another person clicking a “selfie” with the arrested person is a violation. Surprising to see the NCB say that action has been taken by following all procedures in accordance with the rules and the law when there is a serious violation of all of the NCB manual procedures during the arrest of a accused during a cruise raid. This clearly suggests that NCB wants to put the case under the rug. pic.twitter.com/mz6S0fNOUq – Sachin Sawant (@sachin_inc) October 7, 2021 “The BCN manual on page 69 states that DLEO (DRUGS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER) is responsible for the safety of the arrested person and must always be kept in sight. The safety of the arrested person was compromised when an individual took a selfie with him. On page 70, the NCB manual states that if DLEO is to perform other work, he must hand the arrested person over to another officer on written instruction from a senior officer. He further stated: “Would the NCB show a duly signed senior officer’s permission to hand over the arrested person to a bjp office official and a duper? Serious discrepancies in the responses given by the NCB. Bhanushali says he was an informant and NCB says he was an independent witness. “ BJP chief Manish Bhanushali and “private investigator” Kiran P. Gosavi were seen dragging the accused. including the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. While a bearded and bespectacled Bhanushali, dressed in a brown shirt, was seen dragging Merchant, bald Gosavi was shown exiting Aryan Khan from the international cruise terminal late on Saturday, shocking the country and shaking up the entertainment industry. The minister concluded by demanding action from the lost officers. “Who was responsible for securing their identity? The question is, will the CEO of NCB take action against all of their officers? If not, this is a clear political agenda to distract attention. of Mundra seizure case, defame MVA, defame Bollywood. MVA government’s investigation will unearth full plot. “ Earleir, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik, had questioned Bhanushali’s involvement in the raid. “The BJP and NCB need to clarify who these two people are and why they were seen in the so-called sea raid. These two people are fake and the NCB raid was a fraud intended only for publicity. What are the links of the BJP with the two, ”he demanded. Bhanushali, however, denied the claims claiming they are “unfounded”. “NCP leader Nawab Malik made false allegations against me. The BJP has nothing to do with the arrests. I received information on October 1 that a drug party was due to take place. I was with NCB agents on the ship) for up-to-date information, ”he was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. (With contributions from the agency) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday October 07, 2021 3:24 PM IST

