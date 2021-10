How much do entertainment workers earn

Insider asked entertainment workers of all trades to share their way of life and work in the industry.

An assistant to the literary director, an office assistant, a script coordinator and an accountant spoke to us.

“I feel like I’m in an abusive relationship with the love of my life,” a staff member said of their job.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Working in the entertainment industry has a unique and powerful appeal with its proximity to fame, wealth, art, and glamor. But beneath Hollywood’s shimmering surface lurk thousands of cogs in the machine, from assistants and lighting designers to costume designers and studio directors, some have paid generously for their efforts, others a lot. less. The recent IATSE strike authorization vote, with tens of thousands of bottom-level professionals ready to put a work stoppage on the table in their union’s negotiations with the big studios (represented by the ‘AMPTP), reveals how exhausted many are by punishing working hours and conditions. Netflix

joined AMPTP in July; other major streamers such as Apple TV + and Amazon Studios are not members. Insider asked professionals in the entertainment industry across all occupations and trades, some unionized, others not to share how they make ends meet in the industry, their workload and what they think of. their career path. Support staff who responded felt particularly exhausted, due to low salaries and career advancements stalled by the pandemic. “The reason I work for a pittance, racking up debt, subsisting on writers’ room snacks and half-sandwiches writers throw away yes, I dug their sandwich out of the trash and I a m proud of it because i did what i needed to do is keep working and maybe get my shot, ”said an assistant level worker. “But the blows are coming less and less now. “ Compiled here are the monthly income and expenses of four workers at various levels of the Hollywood ladder: an assistant to a literary director (a director for film and television screenwriters), a production assistant in Atlanta, a co-ordinator of screenplay who recently left the workforce, and an accountant who works on major network television series. All workers were given anonymity so they could speak freely, and Insider reviewed documentation confirming compensation and other important items (some budget items were estimated by workers and their comments were condensed and edited for clarity). To participate in Insider’s Hollywood Salary Diaries, email [email protected] with the subject line “Hollywood Salary Diary”. We’ll contact you from there to send you a template so you can start tracking your salary and budget. This is how it works.

