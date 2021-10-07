Entertainment
Bombay Funkadelic brings back big Bollywood parties with a bang
By: ASJAD NAZIR
BOMBAY FUNKADELIC once again welcomes audiences with entertaining Bollywood parties across London.
This includes a residency on the first Saturday of each month at Sway Bar in Holborn, a Halloween party on October 29 at 229 London at Great Portland Street, the Sunday Showdown all day at Floripa in Old Street on November 14 and the Winter Ball. Temple Pier Boat Party on November 20.
Britain’s leading event organizer is also launching Desi Vibez student nights at the Vault Bar on the Kings College campus from October 16. Each night is brought to life by top DJs playing everything from urban desi beats to Bollywood hits.
Eye of the East met Jaspreet Bajaj, Founder-Director of Bombay Funkadelic, to discuss the post-pandemic party scene and his journey of organizing events.
How do you see the Bombay Funkadelic course?
It was a fun ride that started over 12 years ago and still continues! I started the Bombay Funkadelic brand as a Bollywood themed quiz night, adding a karaoke night. It turned into full-fledged Bollywood club nights. Over the past five years we have moved to corporate and private parties, so it has been both busy and stimulating.
What was the secret of Bombay Funkadelic’s success?
We have always been inclusive, everyone is welcome to our events, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, etc. If you love Hindi movies, music and masti, you will love Bombay Funkadelic and our resident DJ Shai Guy who is one of the best Brits in the Bollywood genre. We welcome anyone who has a deep love for the genre or is keen to try it for the first time. Our repeat customers always say they feel like part of a big, friendly Bollywood family. Were very proud of it.
What was the lockdown like, having to cancel parties?
Containment has been a huge setback. We went from organizing more than 50 events a year to zero. However, offering our parties on digital platforms, such as Zoom, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Live, has kept our followers connected. Our brand exists today because we never close, despite the venues being closed. We just broadcast our Bombay Funkadelic nights straight to the lounges and kept the party scene virtually alive.
How does it feel to be back hosting events?
It’s fantastic to be back. We have an event almost every weekend, so is the demand. Once people were vaccinated they felt safer to go out and our crowd is back in force. The only thing that has changed is the age range of the guests. We are seeing more 1825 year olds buying tickets.
Tell us about your next Halloween event?
Halloween has become one of our most popular nights of the year. It’s as big as Diwali, Christmas and New Years Eve. This year we were celebrating with a big Haunted Haveli party at 229 Great Portland Street in London’s West End. It is a concert hall with a capacity of over 500 seats with space to create a themed atmosphere. Expect evil DJs, ghoulish performers, and spooky surprises.
So, are people still partying?
There has been pent-up demand for live music and entertainment events due to the long lockdown period. People have a lot of money and energy to spend right now.
What about the private events you organize?
The private party scene is gradually returning to a near-normal state. Reservations for birthdays, anniversaries and pre-weddings arrive for fall and winter. However, the corporate event side of the business is still relatively calm.
What’s the biggest challenge you face as a top event planner?
Right now, it’s about securing the sites with the right location, the right capacity, security, and staff. It is important to have a good place with all of these characteristics. Many have closed and some are choosing to keep events in-house rather than offering them to promoters like us.
What’s the secret to hosting a great post-pandemic event?
The secret is the same: always create a warm, friendly and hospitable environment where customers feel safe to socialize.
www.bombayfunkadelic.com and Instagram: @bombayfunkadelic
