Prabhas teams up with Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for their 25th film titled Spirit: Bollywood News





Bollywood Hungama reported that Prabhas is set to collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his 25th film. Now it is confirmed. Superstar Prabhas has locked his 25th film, which is his fourth T-Series starring Bhushan Kumar, which will be directed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will be produced by T-Series & Bhadrakali Pictures. The trio of Prabhas, Bhushan and Sandeep have now joined hands for their upcoming film, titled Spirit. Details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, but it is expected to be released worldwide in several regional and international languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean! Prabhas shares, This is my 25th film and there’s no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a good impression in the story and it will be a special movie for my fans as well. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and heartwarming and he is one of the best producers we have, with whom I share a great relationship. Sandeep is everyone’s dream director and now with Spirit I am fortunate enough to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It’s an amazing story and I can’t wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans have been looking forward to seeing me in this avatar for a very long time. SPIRIT # Prabhas25 Realized by @imvangasandeep, produced by #BhushanKumar.# Prabhas25SandeepReddyVanga#Prabhas @VangaPranay #KrishanKumar @TSeries @VangaImages pic.twitter.com/mejaRtsMmN T Series (@TSeries) October 7, 2021 Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “It has always been a pleasure to work with Prabhas. Spirit will be our fourth film after Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush and it cannot be bigger and better than this. It will also be our third. project with Sandeep who previously delivered the blockbuster Kabir Singh and is now working on Animal. Prabhas money. “ Filmmaker Sandeep said: “The announcement of the 25th movie starring India’s biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans all over the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be very exciting and I’m sure the excitement will be doubled once again. that I will start filming. Everything is big in this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very sympathetic and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I am very happy and looking forward to it. happy to partner with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga from Bhadrakali is taking pictures for the third time. ALSO READ: SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar targeting Eid 2023 weekend for Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s animal? BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

