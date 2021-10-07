Yash Ahlawat Announces Next Season Of Biggest Bollywood Pageant Bollywood Mr., Miss & Mrs. India





Yash Ahlawat, Studio 19 Films director and actor, announced the new season of biggest competition, “Bollywood Mr., Miss & Mrs. India”, to shape the lives of aspiring wannabes by giving them a chance to win a ticket direct for Bollywood. The six-day event started to create a buzz across various social media platforms, billboards, radio jingles, and prominent entertainment TV channels. Participants will enjoy a luxury stay at a five-star hotel, grooming sessions by Bollywood experts and exclusive portfolios from top fashion photographers. The start of the talent hunt at Studio 19 Films Yash Ahlawat, through his company, Studio 19 Films, has made a foray into filmmaking in the field of media and entertainment. Ahlawat started her business by running and hosting various glamorous and glitzy events including the annual Bollywood Mr. and Miss India (BMMI) event, a fashion competition to find new faces for the industry. Launched in 2017, BMMI offers aspiring stars a platform to express themselves through the event which is more than just a Bollywood contest. This year, BMMI is inviting applications for the Mr. and Miss Bollywood India and Ms. Bollywood India categories of people aged 16-34 and 18-50, respectively. Studio 19 Movies had successfully conducted the competition last year. Studio 19 Films director Yash Ahlawat has invited Bollywood stars like Sana Khan and famous Indian TV actor Simran Kaur to the event. The participating judges included leading actors including Arbaaz Khan, Amisha Patel, Sapna Chaudhary, Mahima Chaudhary, Rajneesh Duggal, Bollywood’s “Bad Man” – Gulshan Grover, star Debina Banerjee and Claudia Ciesla. Yash Ahlawat, a business manager at Studio 19 Films, believes that films are fueling new trends. As an actor and film financier, Ahlawat is well versed in the business and economics of the film trade, as well as the talents and abilities required for a successful film business. As an actor, Ahlawat has represented his talent by working in many commercial Hindi films like Wajah Tum Ho, 1920, Shaapit, Lanka, Hate Story 1, 2, 3, Aaj Ki Freedom and Creature 3D. He says: “Movies are the visual enclosure of the social psychology that we all inherit. My main goal is to encourage and nurture young talent so that they can stand out in the entertainment industry ”. Ahlawat transforms Studio 19 Films into an open platform to function as a beacon of hope for newcomers to the glamorous world of cinema. Great movies cannot happen without engaging dialogue, performances and storylines. Generator of puzzles and wonders on the big screen, propellant of talents and jobs, purveyor of magnificence through film sets, Studio 19 Films goes through all the stages of making a film. Studio 19 Films invites experts to guide and prepare contenders and bring out the best in them. The official groomer offers advice as a healer and physics expert to help build the mental toughness of seekers. Not only that, aspirants have access to a motivational speaker who uses the power of words to bring energy, excitement and positivity during competition. Studio 19 Films’ core services include acting, modeling, singing, and event management. Apart from that, Studio 19 Films also offers dance and fitness instructors to train aspirants to have an everlasting impact on the competition. Glamor and glitter are the heart and soul of BMMI, and this cannot be done without building the image of the candidates. To do this, a dedicated consultant trains aspiring actors and actresses for future assignments. The groomer takes care of the health and nutrition of the candidates, and the physical trainer takes care of the general physique of the candidates. Studio 19 Films focuses on innovative ideas through rich storylines supported by effective gadgets. Nowadays, Indian culture films are making their mark internationally. For viewers, the first point of attraction is the presentation and packaging of the films. Since the international audience for Indian films has grown, there is an ever-increasing demand for bold content with modern production techniques, including visual effects. Studio 19 Films has adopted the cutting-edge cinematic standard. At Studio 19 Films, young and emerging artists are prepared, receive appropriate guidance and learn the basics to enter Bollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/impact-feature/story/yash-ahlawat-announces-the-next-season-of-the-biggest-bollywood-pageant-bollywood-mr-miss-mrs-india-1861973-2021-10-07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos