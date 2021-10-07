Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivii hit: I’m much more popular now than I’ve ever been







Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Image Credit: ANI

Four-time National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut is ecstatic with the response her latest film Thalaivii is getting. She credits her team for the success and says she’s a lot more popular now than she’s ever been. Since the film was released on a streaming portal, the film is in fashion and that reassures Ranaut. Speaking to IANS, Ranaut said: I do my own thing and I’m in my shoes. Most of the actresses are very popular for playing with popular heroes. This is how actresses have always been. But I have my own light. Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivii’

Image Credit: Provided

She added: I don’t borrow light from someone else. So, you know, it’s a great place to be. Definitely, I’m a lot more popular now than I’ve ever been. It is true that at the moment it is the best moment of my career. I won’t deny it. Ranaut is happy despite the film being opposed to international content, Thalaivii, which is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress J Jayalalithaa, did well. The film presents the various aspects of Jayalalitha’s life, retracing her journey as an actress from a young age to become the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of state politics. The film was opposed to a lot of international content. We’ve always made a movie that was quintessential outsider story, but we never thought it would be pitted against Squid Game and those very popular shows that had huge anticipation. She added: All of these things made us feel that even in streaming, the people who watch premium content and are used to international content basically, they also love the movie. It is very reassuring. Ranaut credits good writing, good directing, and the fact that everyone was such a good actor in the movie. She spoke about her favorite performance in the movie. To be honest, the performance of Raja Arjun Gentlemen is my favorite performance in the movie. He’s so good. He brought a lot of empathy and sensitivity to a negative character. So every actor was so good. Even Arvind Swamy sir brought a lot of emotional content and gripping storytelling to the film.

