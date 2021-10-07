Here are actress Hira Tareen’s must-have foundations for every occasion – Style





Actress Hira Tareen comes to the aid of those in need of the perfect foundation, whether you’re looking to lift your makeup with full coverage or need something light to wear every day. She recently shared some of her favorite foundations with her followers on social media. Finding a good base in Pakistan can be a struggle for many. There aren’t many options available to us locally and with what we have it can be difficult to determine which foundation is the right choice for us. Luckily, our actress and Instagram makeup enthusiast, Hira Tareen, is here to reveal her foundation secrets. “A lot of you always ask me this question, ‘What are some of your favorite foundations?’” Tareen wrote on Instagram sharing his recommendations. So while it might not be all, but through the test of time I find myself reaching out for these, for different reasons (and seasons). I know there are maybe so many that I haven’t tried yet that could be better than these in some cases. “ Tareen recommended foundations from Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, Maybelline, and Make Up Forever brands, which all offer different types of coverage for different occasions. Some of Tareen’s recommendations are officially available in stores in Pakistan. However, others may have to come from abroad. According to the actor, Laura Mercier’s Flawless Lumiere Radiance Perfecting Foundation offers medium coverage “barely there” and is suitable for dry skin. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft-Matte Long-Wear Foundation is high coverage, moisture resistant and comes in multiple shades. Maybelline’s Bright and Smooth Fit Me Foundation is ideal for everyday use and has a non-greasy finish. Make Up Forever Invisible Coverage Ultra HD Foundation Stick provides high “invisible” coverage, perfect for when you need to appear in front of the camera. We love to see celebrities sharing their makeup tips with their fans! What are your own favorite foundations?

