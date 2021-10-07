Abdulrazak Gurnah receives the Nobel Prize for Literature





The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded Thursday to Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the chasm between cultures and continents. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948, but currently lives in Britain. He left Zanzibar at the age of 18 as a refugee after a violent uprising in 1964 in which soldiers overthrew the country’s government. He is the first African to win the prize considered to be the most prestigious in world literature for almost two decades. He is fifth overall, after Wole Soyinka of Nigeria in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz of Egypt, who won in 1988; and South African winners Nadine Gordimer in 1991 and John Maxwell Coetzee in 2003. Gurnahs 10 novels include Memory of Departure, Pilgrims Way, and Dottie, all of which deal with the immigrant experience in Britain; Paradise, selected for the Booker Prize in 1994, about a boy in an East African country marked by colonialism; and Admiring Silence about a young man leaving Zanzibar for England, where he married and became a teacher.

Gurnah’s first language is Swahili, but he adopted English as his literary language, his prose often tinged with traces of Swahili, Arabic and German. Anders Olsson, the chairman of the awarding committee, told the press conference on Thursday that Gurnah is widely recognized as one of the most prominent post-colonial writers in the world. Gurnah has consistently and with great compassion penetrated the effects of colonialism in East Africa and its effects on the lives of uprooted and migrant people, he added. The characters in his novels, Olsson added, find themselves in the chasm between cultures and continents, between the life left behind and the life to come, confronting racism and prejudice, but also forcing themselves to silence the truth. or to reinvent the biography to avoid conflicts with reality. Laura Winters, writing in The New York Times in 1996, called Paradise a scintillating, oblique coming-of-age fable, adding that Admiring Silence was a work that skillfully portrayed the agony of a man caught in the middle. cultures, each of which would deny itself for its links with the other. As a prelude to this year’s award, the literature award was cited for lack of diversity among its laureates. Journalist Greta Thurfjell, written in Dagens Nyheter, a Swedish newspaper, noted that 95 of the 117 former Nobel laureates came from Europe or North America, and only 16 winners were women. Can it really go on like this? she asked.

Who else recently won the award? American poet Louise Glck received the Literature Prize last year for writing that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, according to the quote from the Nobel Committee. Its price was seen as a much needed price reset after several years of scandal. In 2018, the academy postponed the award after the husband of an academy member was accused of sexual misconduct and leaking the names of the contestants to bookies. Academy member Jean-Claude Arnault was then sentenced to two years in prison for rape. The following year, the academy awarded the 2018 Deferred Prize to Olga Tokarczuk, an Polish novelist. But the academy has come under fire for awarding the 2019 prize to Peter Handke, an Austrian author and playwright who has been accused of genocide denial for questioning the events of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, including the Srebrenica massacre, during which approximately 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered. Lawmakers in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo have denounced the decision, as have several prominent novelists, including Jennifer Egan and Hari Kunzru. Who else won a Nobel Prize this year? David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian received the Physiology or Medicine Prize on Monday for their findings on how people experience heat, cold, touch and their own bodily movements. Three scientists whose work laid the foundation for our knowledge of Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it received the Physics Prize on Tuesday: Syukuro Manabe of Princeton University; Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany; and Giorgio Parisi from La Sapienza University in Rome

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan received the chemistry prize on Wednesday for developing a more environmentally friendly tool for building molecules. When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/07/books/nobel-prize-literature-abdulrazak-gurnah.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos