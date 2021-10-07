Kartik Aaryan put on 14 kilos for Freddy: Bollywood News





It is often that we hear about transformations where an actor becomes thin or torn for a role in the cinema; However, very few actors have taken a different approach to gaining weight like Aamir Khan has successfully done in the past, and now his Kartik Aaryan. After finishing his film Dhamaka in a record 10 days, the popular star also did something super impressive for Freddy. Kartik gained around 12-14 kilos which was a requirement for his role in Ekta Kapoors Freddy, a romantic thriller full of unpredictable twists and tight turns. Maintaining a good physique is a must for most actors, but when Kartik was made aware of this requirement for his character, he didn’t even flinch for this to happen for the film. He worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique according to the demands of his character in Freddy. Sameer is known to be a body transformation pro and has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names throughout their transformation journeys. Speaking of the work he did with Kartik Aaryan, he says, the transformations aren’t just about shredding or getting ripped, sometimes that also involves putting on pounds and fat but doing it in a very supervised manner. and safe. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailored workouts and proper nutrition. His dedication is amazing as he is genetically lean so gaining weight in this particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he’s already started to lose weight thanks to his Freddy look to get ready for his next movie. “ Everyone sang praises for Kartik Aaryan which has been on a roll and is part of some of the most anticipated movies including the action thriller Ram Madhvanis Dhamaka, the romantic thriller Freddy by Shashanka Ghosh and the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, whose release is eagerly awaited by its fans ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan posts adorable pic with mom and sister BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

