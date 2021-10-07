News, weather, sports on all platforms





Getting Hosed: Bad water bills aren’t Chicago’s only problem – many residents drink leaded waterIf there’s one thing we learned from our Getting Hosed series, it’s that Chicagoans pay thousands of dollars for bad water bills. 1 hour ago

West Side hijackers threaten to shoot manPolice said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men approached him on Warren Boulevard. The offenders had their hands in their pockets, which implied that they had a gun. 1 hour ago

Man robbed at gunpoint in LakeviewPolice said a 50-year-old man was in the 1200 block of Eddy Street at around 11:40 p.m. when four men approached with a gun and asked for his belongings. 1 hour ago

President Biden visits Chicago on ThursdayHe will visit a construction site in Elk Grove Village to show the success of companies demanding COVID-19 vaccines for workers. 2 hours ago

Street closures begin ahead of Chicago Marathon this weekendThe marathon takes place on Sunday and some streets in and around Grant Park are already closed for race setup. 2 hours ago

From bars to sportswear stores, businesses close to guaranteed rate hope to be bolstered by White Sox playoff participationThe playoff White Sox arrived in Houston on Wednesday ready to face the Astros. 2 hours ago

Father of murder victim David Diaz fears killers may flee, says elected leaders “removed these consequences”Father of murder victim contacted CBS 2 with a heartbreaking plea: Please show the face of his son David Diaz and share his name to let people know he was more than just a number in the stats increasing crime rates. 2 hours ago

13-year-old boy shot dead while walking outside in West EnglewoodA 13-year-old boy was shot dead while walking outside in West Englewood. 2 hours ago

2 teenagers, carpool driver injured in shooting near north sidePolice said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots at a gray sedan in the 900 block of North Orleans Street at around 2:15 a.m. 2 hours ago

Weather in Chicago: Rain waves for the next 2 daysCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your real-time weather forecast at 10 p.m. for Wednesday, October 6, 2021. 9 hours ago

Zebras escape from pumpkins in Pingree GroveSome wild animals were at large on Wednesday in the far northwestern suburbs. 9 hours ago

Civil rights icon Timuel Black enters palliative careCivil rights icon and historian Dr Timuel Black has entered hospice care, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family. 9 hours ago

New bike paths in Logan Square where “School Of Rock” actor Kevin Clark was killedA solution has been put in place for a dangerous intersection for cyclists in Chicago. New bike lanes have been added along Logan Boulevard to Western Avenue in Logan Square. Two traffic lanes have disappeared, leaving more room for bikers. 9 hours ago

Operation Her-Story veterans return to Chicago with warm welcomeIt was a special day for the veterans. The baggage terminal was packed with people welcoming the 93 veterans again this evening after spending the day in Washington DC visiting various military monuments there. This flight special because everyone on the flight was female. 9 hours ago

Residents forced out of homes after Edgewater crane collapsedThe drilling rig collapsed next to Bryn Mawr Red Line station, and also stopped trains and affected power lines. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports. 9 hours ago

A student denounces the DPC agents who mistreated herIn January 2019, a cellphone video of the interior of Marshall High School on the West Side of Chicago was posted to Facebook. It shows a student, Dnigma Howard, then 16, at the bottom of a staircase, and two Chicago police officers trying to handcuff her. One of the officers shoots his Taser at Dnigma while she is on the ground. 9 hours ago

White Sox take on Astros in HoustonWhite Sox star pitcher Lance Lynn will start game opener of American League Divisional Series against Astros on Thursday, but star first baseman Jose Abreu’s status is in doubt as he recovers from symptoms flu-like. 11 hours ago

Firms close to guaranteed rate field hope to be bolstered by White Sox in playoffsThe playoff White Sox arrived in Houston on Wednesday ready to face the Astros. But back on their home turf in the Bridgeport community, the Companies are hoping the playoffs will hit a home run for their results. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports. 13 hours ago

Women honored for service on Her-Story flightA historic flight that will take place Wednesday at Midway Airport. It could actually be told like his story. 13 hours ago

Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Brings Dozens Of Jobs To DixmoorDozens of new jobs are coming to the southern suburb of Dixmoor. 13 hours ago

Daycare center and other business owners angry with city councilor for withholding documents to start their business.500 signatures of support on his petition and Yolanda Kemp’s daycare is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing preventing him from doing so is a letter from the 7th Ward Alderman, Greg Mitchell, authorizing street access to the private parking lot. 13 hours ago

Drilling rig collapses and cuts power near Bryn Mawr Red Line stationThe drill operator was able to escape safely, but a nearby building had to be evacuated. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports. 13 hours ago

