“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor Tony Shalhoub defends his cast following Sarah Silverman’s “Jewface” comments





Tony Shalhoub objects to Sarah Silverman’s latest “Jewface” comments. The actor, who is a Maronite Christian, defended his casting as a Jewish teacher in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” after the actress recently expressed concerns about non-Jewish celebrities taking on Jewish roles. Speaking at the premiere of “Mass,” Shalhoub told Page Six that he thinks the whole point of being an actor is playing a character who is not himself. “I always have the impression that they were actors”, the star said at the exit. “We’ve been trained to at least not play myself, to play characters, so it’s troubling to me that they limit the actors.” SARAH SILVERMAN SLAMS THE “SQUAD” DEM TO OPPOSE ISRAEL’S IRON DME: “NONE OF THEM TALKS ABOUT HAMAS!” Without calling Silverman by name, Shalhoub suggested that the idea of ​​limiting castings based on a person’s religious beliefs would create a slippery slope. “I just don’t know,” he continued. “If we start to go down this path, I don’t know where it ends. Are people who are members of the Mafia, are they going to be upset that people who have not actually committed these types of crimes? play these roles? “ “When you extrapolate it all, the chaos is total,” he concluded. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, IN BOOK, OPENS ON HER CHILDHOOD SEXUALIZED AND OBSESSED BY BEAUTY Last week, Silverman expressed his distaste for Kathryn Hahn, who was raised Catholic, landing the role of the late Joan Rivers, who was Jewish, in an upcoming series. Speaking on his podcast, Silverman said: “There is this long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews, and not just people who happen to be Jewish but people whose Jewishness is their whole being. , for example, that a Gentile [a non-Jew] playing Joan Rivers properly would be like doing what is actually called Jewface. “It’s defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with Jewishness in the foreground, often with makeup or shifting features, a big fake nose, all the New York or Yiddish-y inflection. a time when the importance of representation is seen as so essential and so prominent, why is ours constantly being pierced, even today, into the heart of the matter? ”she added. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Hahn’s casting for “The Comeback Girl” on Showtime was announced in September. Rivers’ daughter Melissa and Hahn did not respond to Fox News requests for comment.

