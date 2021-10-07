Entertainment
Jr NTR talks to fan struggling with hospital life, actor’s kind gesture goes viral
Jr NTR recently spoke to a sick fan on a video call, who is fighting for life in a hospital. He wished the fan a speedy recovery and promised to help.
Jr NTR talks to a sick fan at the hospital on a video call.
Jr NTR loves his fans and never misses an opportunity to say hello to them. In a kind gesture, Jr NTR recently spoke to one of his ardent fans, who struggles with life in a hospital in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. He spoke to his fan on a video call and wished him a speedy recovery. The fan, who goes by the name of Koppadi Murali, is undergoing treatment in a hospital for damaged kidneys.
JR NTR TALKS TO SICK FAN ON VIDEO CALL
Jr NTR AKA Tarak, the grandson of legendary actor and politician NTR, spoke to his fan on a video call to boost his confidence. Koppadi Murali, a fan of the actor, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital for damaged kidneys. Murali had always expressed his wish to meet Jr NTR.
The actor learned of Murali’s wish and decided to surprise him. Murali was delighted to see Jr NTR on a video call. A video recording of Jr NTR and Murali conversing with each other goes viral on social media.
Man with a Heart of Gold
Fan of his fans
Caring like a family member @ tarak9999 Drlng love you so much #ManOfMasessNTR#ntr #comb #jrntr#DecadeForOosaravelli#KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/g1nf9jpf7L
Rakshitha_NTR (akRakshitha_NTR) October 6, 2021
Jr NTR has promised to help Murali and expressed confidence that he will be released from the hospital shortly after the treatment. Murali’s family and loved ones thanked Jr NTR for always being there for his fans.
THE NEXT FILMS BY JR NTR
Jr NTR has finished filming RRR from director SS Rajamouli. The period film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and several others in prominent roles. The film is set to hit theaters on January 7, 2022, in multiple languages.
Following the release of RRR, Jr NTR will join director Koratala Siva. He is currently busy filming for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
