Jr NTR talks to fan struggling with hospital life, actor’s kind gesture goes viral

Jr NTR loves his fans and never misses an opportunity to say hello to them. In a kind gesture, Jr NTR recently spoke to one of his ardent fans, who struggles with life in a hospital in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. He spoke to his fan on a video call and wished him a speedy recovery. The fan, who goes by the name of Koppadi Murali, is undergoing treatment in a hospital for damaged kidneys.

JR NTR TALKS TO SICK FAN ON VIDEO CALL

Jr NTR AKA Tarak, the grandson of legendary actor and politician NTR, spoke to his fan on a video call to boost his confidence. Koppadi Murali, a fan of the actor, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital for damaged kidneys. Murali had always expressed his wish to meet Jr NTR.

The actor learned of Murali’s wish and decided to surprise him. Murali was delighted to see Jr NTR on a video call. A video recording of Jr NTR and Murali conversing with each other goes viral on social media.

Here is the video:

Jr NTR has promised to help Murali and expressed confidence that he will be released from the hospital shortly after the treatment. Murali’s family and loved ones thanked Jr NTR for always being there for his fans.

THE NEXT FILMS BY JR NTR

Jr NTR has finished filming RRR from director SS Rajamouli. The period film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and several others in prominent roles. The film is set to hit theaters on January 7, 2022, in multiple languages.

Following the release of RRR, Jr NTR will join director Koratala Siva. He is currently busy filming for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

