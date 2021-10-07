Caroline Jones joins Zac Brown Band for Jacksonville show on Friday





Zac Brown Band 7 p.m. Friday at Daily’s Place $ 79.50 to $ 125 When the Zac Brown Band performed at Daily’s Place in 2017, they brought in up-and-coming singer / songwriter Caroline Jones as the opening act. When they returned to Daily’s Place in 2019, their first act was Caroline Jones again. The Zac Brown Band will perform at Daily’s Place again on Friday. This time, Jones does not open the show where she is in the group as a “special guest”. “I have never been a sideman,” Jones said in a telephone interview last month. “It’s like a whole new challenge and one of the funniest of my life.” She will play guitar and sing harmonies with the band, which is billed as a country band but can perform with the best of them. The band will play all of their own hits, but will spice up the cover set of anyone from Elton John to Dolly Parton to Fleetwood Mac and Metallica, so they need to be on their toes to keep up. Jones, who first met Brown on that 2017 tour and co-wrote his single “All of the Boys” with him, said it was a great opportunity. She has already done more than 20 concerts with the group. “It’s ideal,” she said. “Imhaving the time of my life. It’s like a master class on stage every night.” This isn’t a permanent gig for Jones, who will perform with Brown for a few other shows before embarking on a solo tour that includes a first-place finish for the Rolling Stones in Atlanta and a November 14 club date at Archetype on Roosevelt. Boulevard in Jacksonville. “I’m about to break my second record. The train is moving forward and picking up speed,” she said. “I just have to constantly pinch myself.” She said she approached shows the same, whether it’s opening act or whether it’s her name on the marquee. She opened for Kenny Chesney, the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett and Tim McGraw, so she knows how to seduce fans who are not necessarily there to see her. “I’m still pretty young in my career where I think I don’t approach it in a very different way,” she said. “I never raised a problem with the fans in the room being mine.” Jones grew up in Connecticut, barely a home of country music. She said she was a classic rock and R&B fan until a fateful trip to Nashville at the age of 16. that changed everything. “I felt like I found the missing piece of my tapestry,” Jones said. She spent much of the pandemic working on her new album in New Zealand. It will be released later this fall. She is also the host of a Sirius XM show where she chats with other singers / songwriters in the business. The show was put on hold due to the pandemic, but she said she hopes to return to it. Amos Lee, Kasey Musgraves and Willie Nelson would be her dream guests, she said.

