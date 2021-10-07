Who are the VIPs of Squid Game? Each actor





Squid Game VIPs are some of the most mysterious characters in the series. Most of their identities have never been revealed, but here’s a guide to the cast.

Here is a guide for each actor who plays one of the VIPs inSquid game. The Netflix series follows Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he competes with 455 other players to win enough prizes to pay off his substantial debt and change his life. The consequences of the games quickly become deadly, and as the show progresses layer upon layer of conspiracies are revealed. One of the more mysterious aspects of the competition are the VIPs arriving on the island in Season 1, Episode 7 ofSquid game. Displaying obvious wealth, VIPs show up in opulent animal masks just in time to watch the contestants play Game 5. They clearly know each other in this setting, although they are unlikely to know each other’s identities in the real world due to the high priority anonymity surrounding the event.

John D. Michaels as VIP 1 John D. Michaels plays VIP 1 inSquid game. His character wears the lion mask and is one of the most vocal VIPs, mocking his peer who keeps betting on the wrong candidate. outraged Squid game, Michaels is best known for playing inLeague of stoves,Mr. Sun, andSpace sweepers. Daniel C. Kennedy as VIP 2 Daniel C. Kennedy portrayed VIP 2, the man wearing the ornate bull mask. He too is relatively talkative and also participates in making fun of the VIP who continues to bet on the losing players. Kennedy is known for his roles inSpace sweepers,theSteel rain series, andAsh fall. Geoffrey Giuliano as VIP 4 Geoffrey Giuliano embodies VIP 4, the man in the panther mask and the only VIP to be unmasked in episode 7 ofSquid game. After the initial frustration of betting on all the bad candidates, VIP 4 takes a liking to Joon-ho (Wi Ha-joon) who is disguised as a servant. After ordering the undercover police officer to return to his room, VIP 4 is overpowered, unmasked and forced to confess on camera. Giuliano's roles outside of Squid game understandTrain to Busan Presents: Peninsula,Mechanics: Resurrection, andMy best worst day among others.

