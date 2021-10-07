6 things to do in the tri-state this weekend





As the fall festival begins to wind down, here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in all tri-states. Friday Art in the green Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. French Lick Town Green. Free entry. This annual art exhibit is back for the community. Artists will present their work. From pottery and glassware to leather goods, customers will be able to see (and buy) it all. Daily entertainment, book readings and food vendors will also be available. A wine garden will be available on Saturdays. West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Until Saturday night on West Franklin Street in Evansville. The annual Week of Gluttony and Fun continues on the West Side until Saturday evening. The rides are open until 10 p.m. on Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The famous Pet Parade takes place on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. and the Main Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The draw for the half-pot takes place on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. Saturday Book launch with T. Harriman 3 pm-5pm, Bluestocking Social, 606 S. Weinbach Ave. Admission free. Newburgh resident T. Harriman launches her book “Burn this Book: The 10,000-Year Plan.” This is an exciting adventure story that the whole family can read. The book signing will begin at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reading at 4:00 p.m. There will also be gifts, merchandise and games. Color Gala of Humanity 6-10 p.m., Tropicana Riverfront Event Center in Evansville. Tickets can be purchased through the African American Museum. Available for virtual and in-person participation, the annual Color of Humanity Gala through the African American Museum in Evansville is back. This year the gala celebrates and commemorates Black Wall Street in the Greenwood district of Tulsa. There will be a silent auction, a soul food buffet, a Black Wall Street video presentation, live music and more. Dress from the 1930s is welcome and encouraged. Opening reception for systems | Body | Settings 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Harmony Contemporary Art Gallery. Free entry. The New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is hosting a public opening reception for its new exhibition by Chicago artist Kellie Romany. His showSystems | Body | Parameters presents works of art that use paint to investigate issues related to identity, relationships and racial constructs. Mercy 7 p.m., Ford Center. Tickets range from $ 23 to $ 150. Grammy nominated group MercyMe is stopping in Evansville for their Inhale tour in the fall of 2021. Micah Tyler, another artist in the Fair Trade department, hits the road with them on this tour. Sunday Ladders Lake Day 11 am-2pm, Scales Lake Park trails in Boonville. Free entry. This family-friendly event kicks off the Scales Lakes Upgrade Fundraising Campaign, which aims to raise funds to update the areas around the park. There will be free entrance to the park, pizza, Kona ice cream, inflatables and more for the whole family. Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers topics related to diversity and culture and can be contacted at [email protected] or (812) 454-1765.

