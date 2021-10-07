Entertainment
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Stadium Tour includes San Diego Petco Park Show; here are all the dates and cities
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road in 2022 for a tour of the North American summer stadiums. The coast-to-coast trek will be one year late, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles band’s 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik.
The 19-city tour opens with a date on July 23 at Denvers Empower Field in Mile High, followed by a show on July 27 at San Diegos Petco Park with Haim and Thundercat as the opening act. The quartet will give two more Californian concerts: July 29 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara and July 31 at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Ticket information and a list of all concert dates and cities appear at the end of this article. The North American leg will be preceded by a European stadium tour that begins June 4 in Seville, Spain, and ends July 12 in Hamburg, Germany,
The tour, produced by Live Nation, was originally scheduled for 2020. Former Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is back on board replacing Josh Klinghoffer. Frusciante joined the group in 1988 and left it in 1991. He joined in 1998 for a second stint which lasted until 2009, then joined again in early 2020.
Frusciante is one of seven guitarists who played in the 38-year-old group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.
The rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers roster remained unchanged, lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.
Tickets for the San Diego concert and all other tour dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on October 15. Ticket prices for the Petco Park concert range from $ 49.50 to $ 199.50, plus service charges.
There will be multiple presales for the Petco Park show and all other dates on the tour. A presale for American Express card members will take place from 10 a.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on October 14, while a Live Nation, Ticketmaster, concert hall and local radio station presale will take place on October 14 from 10 a.m. at 10 p.m. The eight San Diego radio stations that Live Nation plans to participate in in the presale are 91X-FM, KXSN-FM, KIOZ-FM, KGB-FM, KFBG-FM, XMOR-FM, XGLX-FM and KLQV- FM.
Fans who sign up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers mailing list on the group’s website will qualify for a pre-sale which runs from Saturday 10 a.m. to October 14. Those who register will receive an email with a pre-sale. coded.
There will also be a presale for San Diego Padres season pass holders and Friars Club members, starting October 14. The codes for these presales will be emailed that morning.
The concert is one of two confirmed for Petco Park next year. The other is an August 28, 2022 show from Mtley Cre, Def Leppard, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Poison. It was originally scheduled for 2020, then postponed to this summer, then postponed again to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates
Saturday July 23: Denver, Empower Field at Mile High, with Haim and Thundercat
Wednesday July 27: San Diego, Petco Park, with Haim and Thundercat
Friday July 29: Santa Clara, Levis Stadium, with Beck and Thundercat
Sunday July 31: Los Angeles, So-Fi Stadium, with Beck and Thundercat
Wednesday August 3: Seattle, T-Mobile Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Saturday August 6: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, with The Strokes and King Princess
Wednesday August 10: Atlanta, Truist Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Friday August 12: Nashville, Nissan Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Sunday August 14: Detroit, Comerica Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Wednesday August 17: New York, Metlife Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Friday August 19: Chicago, Soldier Field, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Sunday August 21: Toronto, Rogers Center, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Tuesday August 30: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Thursday September 1: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Saturday September 3: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Thursday September 8: Washington, DC, Nationals Park, with The Strokes and Thundercat ** (tickets not available through Ticketmaster)
Saturday September 10: Boston, Fenway Park (sale date to be confirmed)
Thursday September 15: Orlando, Camping World Stadium, with The Strokes and Thundercat
Sunday September 18: Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field, with The Strokes and Thundercat
