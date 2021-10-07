DigitalTwinXR, leader of the metaverse, partners with Hollywood Studio VALIS





SAN FRANCISCO, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Based in Silicon Valley, the leading company of Metaverse DigitalTwinXR and Hollywood based VALIS Studio announces a strategic partnership to provide an immersive technology platform using virtual and augmented reality with live interactive capabilities for the metaverse and the universe. Over the past few months, leading tech companies like Facebook and Microsoft have launched metaverse initiatives as the next paradigm shift. Organizations big and small are trying to jump on this change hoping to be part of the Metaverse revolution. Founded in 2017 initially as the commercial producer of immersive / interactive visualization based on unreal games of Dream Homes, DigitalTwinXR has taken an impressive lead in the emerging metaverse. DigitalTwinXR’s gamified augmented reality platform delivers an immersive 3D experience of any asset or object such as landmarks, cities, rivers and streets. In addition, we enable super realistic virtual 3D concerts or virtual shops, among others, all with interactive capabilities in Metaverse. The idea is to take information about any object in our environment today and allow anyone to make choices about how they want to interact with those objects or experience an event and whether that wall model house was blue instead of green; what if they could change their kitchen countertop? how would this gig be different if they could sit next to the drummer while he plays it all in the Metaverse. “DigitalTwinXR and VALIS Studios share a unique vision and commitment to deliver the most compelling spectator experience watching virtual 3D concerts with realistic immersive capabilities and interactive moments. All from the comfort of a location of your choice on any mobile device, ”mentioned Kris narayan, CEO and President of DigitalTwinXR. “Our virtual viewing experience using 3D rendering, server-side high-resolution streaming of digital video with high color depth and visual effects helps mimic the environment, providing the satisfaction of intimate involvement and unparalleled experience, ”he added. The story continues “We are excited to partner with DigitalTwinXR and together we will be able to help clients interactively visualize and experience their IP in the Metaverse,” said Pierre Martin, CEO of VALIS Studio. “DigitalTwinXR is one of the early innovators of Metaverse technology, leading the advancement in this area with its DreamhomeAR platform based on immersive augmented reality for the real world as well as the Metaverse,” said Lee Caplin Founder, President from Immersive Studio for Altered Reality (iSTAR) at Florida International University. “This partnership with the VALIS studio is a key development in bringing the world of technology and entertainment closer together, in particular the 3D virtual concerts of Metaverse,” he added. Founded in 2014, VALIS is a new generation studio specializing in virtual production collaborating with renowned artists such as Justin timberlake and Usher as well as media platforms and brands to create mind-blowing experiences, including the Emmy-winning 4-part VR series “Capturing Everest” and the world’s first cinematic virtualization of MLK’s “I have a Dream” speech that featured been featured in Fortnite experienced by 350 million players around the world. For more information on DigitalTwinXR, send an email to [email protected]digitaltwinxr.ai Media contact:

Kris narayan

[email protected]

+1 (408) 497-1197 Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-leader-digitaltwinxr-partners-with-hollywood-studio-valis-301395344.html SOURCE DigitalTwinXR Inc

