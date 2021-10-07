Sheryl Underwood Announced As Grand Marshal of ’89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Toddlers’





HOLLYWOOD, California, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SHERYL SOUS-BOIS, Comedian, actress and host of the hit CBS Daytime Emmy TV show, THE SPEECH, was announced as the Grand Marshal of The 89e Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting marine toys for toddlers. The parade will be presented live in the streets of Hollywood, california to Sunday, November 28, 2021 To 6:00 p.m. PST through International Associated Television and The City of Los Angeles. Sheryl Underwood – Courtesy Photo Sheryl Underwood is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman and civic champion. She is 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated (composed of more than 120k women leaders), founder of Pack Rat Foundation for Education; and she is the recipient of the Arc de Triomphe Prize presented by Johnson C. Smith University, a NAACP Image Award, a Public Prize and is a former member of the Air Force Reserve. She says this about her triage duties: “I am truly honored to have been chosen as Grand Marshal for The 89e Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting marine toys for toddlers. She adds: “The pandemic has made it very difficult for everyone for over a year and a half. I can’t wait to get out on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate with all of you and to help raise awareness of the important work Marine Toys for Tots is doing to help those less fortunate during the holiday season. Please be there! I can not wait to see you!” Sheryl Underwood joined THE TALK for season two, and now hosts 12e season alongside the hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda kloots, Nathalie Morales and Jerry O’Connell. Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel williams, with special co-host Elizabeth stanton, the parade includes Hollywood celebrities, movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling horsemen, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, culminating in the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus! To see a sizzling reel of highlights from Hollywood’s latest Christmas parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/85566731/0e776f5e59 The story continues # # # Media contact for the producers of the Hollywood Christmas Parade :

