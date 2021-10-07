Tulip Time announces 2022 events, parades

HOLLAND With the annual Tulip Time festival week in Holland just seven months away, the festival announces a roster of artists, exhibitions and community events that looks more like festivals of the past than the sleek festival of the pandemic era of last year.

Time-honored street parades featuring costumes, music and other Dutch traditions are back, and several artists who were originally scheduled to perform at the canceled 2020 festival are on the schedule. The Tulip Time Festival will take place from May 7 to 15, 2022.

Street parades are coming back

Tulip Time plans two shows in 2022 instead of the traditional three.

The Kinderparade, or children’s parade, is sponsored by Gentex and scheduled for Thursday, May 12. Elementary school children dress up in Dutch costume and walk with their teachers and administrators, with each school and grade representing different aspects of Dutch heritage.

This festival’s Volksparade, or popular parade, will combine the traditions of the Volksparade with the musical performances of the Muziekparade.

The parade festivities will begin with street cleaning in Dutch costume, followed by the traditional white-glove inspection by city officials. Groups from western Michigan middle and high schools will perform alongside community floats in the Quality Car Wash sponsored parade on Saturday, May 14.

New for 2022: Tulip immersion garden, Dutch art exhibition

Next year, Tulip Time invites two renowned Dutch artists: horticulturalist Ibo Glsen and photographer Rem van den Bosch.

Installed at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, Glsen’s Tulip Immersion Garden: The Journey of the Tulip, will take visitors through the history of the tulip, from its origins to Turkey, the Netherlands and finally to the small town. from Holland, Michigan.

The immersion garden will use 50,000 tulips, bringing the flowers to eye level and creating Instagrammable photo opportunities for friends and family. The garden was originally planned for the 2021 festival but was later canceled.

Van den Bosch’s exhibition Zeeuws Meisje (Zeeland Girl) will be on display at Holland Armory. The series of photos of women in traditional dresses, hand-sewn by seamstresses for the project, will be on display alongside twenty-five of the dresses used in the series.

van den Bosch will be available for a VIP cocktail where he will discuss his work. van den Bosch is most recently known for his project Here Comes the Flood, a photographic journey on sea level rise in the Netherlands, which will be on display at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and in the whole city of Amsterdam.

National entertainment

Elton Rohn, the first Elton John tribute show: Elton Rohn’s ready-to-sing “high energy” show will take place on Saturday, May 7 at the Holland Civic Center. Elton Rohn was originally scheduled to perform during the Tulip Time 2020 festival.

The tenors of Texas: Annual favorites at Tulip Time, the Texas Tenors are best known for their appearances in Americas Got Talent and Americas Got Talent: The Champions. They perform on Friday May 13 at the Central Wesleyan Church.

Fiddlefire The Panning Family Band: Fiddlefire is also returning for a rescheduled performance, having been part of the 2020 Tulip Time lineup. The group performs a variety of genres “with their own folk touch” on Thursday, May 12th at Central Wesleyan Church.

Local entertainment, activities

Dazzle! A Tulip Time talent showcase: Soloists, choirs and orchestras from four area high schools perform in one evening, Wednesday, May 11, at Central Wesleyan Church.

American Legion Music: The Holland American Legion Band will perform on Saturday May 14 at Beechwood Church.

Dutch organ concert: Organist Rhonda Sider Edgington and trumpeter Jonathan Ruffer walk through 500 years of Dutch music in one night on Sunday May 8 at Hope Church.

Historical walking tours: Costumed guides lead guests on a walking tour steeped in the history of Holland, its Dutch heritage and vibrant present that covers approximately three kilometers and lasts an hour and a half. Walking tours were a pandemic innovation that was embraced by guests of the 2021 festival.

Craft market: Hundreds of vendors will be selling their unique products at the annual Craft Market, which will be held at Beechwood Church next year from Saturday May 7 through Sunday May 8.

Quilt show: The annual Quilt Show, featuring over 100 quilts, takes place Saturday May 7 through Sunday May 15 at Beechwood Church. Win a take home quilt by entering the Quilt Giveaway.

Flower arrangement course: Award-winning floral designers at Huisman Flowers teach the art of flower arranging on Monday May 9 and Tuesday May 10.

Tulip time: Back in person for 2022, the Tulip Time Run is scheduled at Kollen Park on Saturday, May 7, with 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers and fun running options for the kids. Registrations open on Friday October 8.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9. Tickets can be purchased online at tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival box office located at 42 W. Eighth St., Holland or by phone at 800-822-2770.