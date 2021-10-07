‘Ghosts’ presents a fiery ensemble | Culture & Leisure





Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) is so simple, familiar, and obvious it might work well. Townspeople Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) see their lives turned upside down when Sam inherits a baronial mansion from a distant relative. She is cheerful and romantic; he is pragmatic and authoritarian. Neither is terribly interesting. In addition to fulfilling all the hallmarks of the Hallmark movies, the couple share an obsession with HGTV shows and yearn for some renovations. With a mansion that screams old-fashioned money, they fear there is a trap. There are many. The place is haunted by apparitions of all ages, a collection of historical and ethnic stereotypes worthy of a Simpsons bowling team. Asher Grodman receives the most aftershocks as Trevor, the ghost of a party yuppie whose personal dot-com bubble burst in 1998. Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is a Viking who appears to have tripped over the land during a pre-Columbian period. trip. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) represents bygone tribes, and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is a zoned hippie who died trying to befriend a bear in a drugged haze. Pete (Richie Moriarty) is a terminally ill Scout leader sent by an arrow to the neck. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is a jazz age diva ready to sing anytime anytime, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) is / was the house dowager and ancestor of Samantha, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), was a soldier of the war of independence sent by dysentery. Trapped with each other for years and even centuries, the ghosts bicker and joke like family members, each with their own all-too-familiar quirks. The ghosts only trigger after a near-fatal fall puts Samantha into a coma. Back home, she can now see the other locals, inviting a form of slapstick comedy dating back to Topper and Blithe Spirit. Ghosts also invites comparisons to the 2008 comedy Ghost Town, starring Ricky Gervais as an arrogant dentist who can suddenly see not-so-missing souls after a medical incident. Both comedies feature spirits that can’t go big anywhere. Gervais’ dentist is devising ways to help them, which Samantha will likely be called upon to do as well. All of this raises age-old questions about the longevity and mortality of sitcoms. Ghost Town was a funny movie with a beginning, middle and end. Sitcoms are designed to haunt us forever. But how long can he anticipate the obvious and the inevitable? The Ghost Set is fun enough to keep Ghosts going for at least a few episodes. And compared to B Positive, this is the Algonquin Round Table. The new Peacock Mystery One of Us Is Lying turns The Breakfast Club into a murder mystery when five types of teenagers go into custody and only four survive. Three episodes air today. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Seattle Seahawks host Los Angeles Rams in NFL football action (7 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime). Andy and Sullivan practice on Station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Meredith turns to Amelia on Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Fall of Kabul puts Als’s sister at risk on United States of Al (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). The gang searches for Bulls’ kidnapped girl on Bull (9:00 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Missing Persons on Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). A doll on the run on What We Do in the Shadows (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA). WORSHIP CHOICE Three theater producers (Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx) jack up their hotel bills in the 1938 comedy Room Service (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G). SERIES NOTES Bad news reaches Mary at the season premiere of Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … On two portions of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, TV-14): a young offender is released (7 µm, r); a patient targets young mothers (8 p.m.) … A horror tale jumps off the page on Coroner (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) … The gang faces the gods on the final season of The Outpost (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Stabler crosses the Rubicon on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). LATE AT NIGHT Sanjay Gupta and Denis Villeneuve are booked in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Madonna, Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez in The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC ) … Ellen Pompeo, Henry Winkler and Billy Idol appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Barrett Martin visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Daniel Craig and Rami Malek appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

