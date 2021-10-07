BREAKING: Sooryavanshi to be released on Post-Diwali Day, November 5; Commerce expects Day 1 collections to be HUGE: Bollywood News





There is a lot of excitement in the business, industry and fans after the government of Maharashtra allowed theaters to reopen from October 22. What added to the joy was Rohit Shetty who announced that his action artist Sooryavanshi would be the first major film to be released on Diwali. It seemed like a movie fit to bring audiences back and also, this Akshay Kumar star has been waiting for a theatrical release for a long time. It was originally scheduled for release on March 24, 2020. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, it was pushed back to Diwali 2020. Later, the creators considered releasing it on April 2. April 30, 2021 as a new release date and it was announced on Rohit Shettys birthday, March 14. Unfortunately, the second wave of Covid-19 has exploded and Sooryavanshi has been pushed again.

With Sooryavanshi Should come out on Diwali, one question circulating is whether it will come out on the Day of the Festival of Lights, or a day later, as has been the late norm. A source clarified this issue and said Bollywood Hungama, The film will be released on November 5, one day after Diwali. A trade expert said earlier that the norm was that a Diwali release would be released on Diwali day. But the collections are affected on this day because people are busy with puja and other activities. The post-Diwali day is a public holiday and it can lead to record drives. Lately, Good year (2014), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Golmaal again (2017), directed by Rohit Shetty, Hindustan thugs (2018) etc. published on the post-Diwali day. And all of these films had mind-blowing opening collections. The expert continued: The decision of Sooryavanshi manufacturers is correct. The film kept up the hype despite numerous delays. It is sure to open up in a huge way, despite the pandemic restrictions. A huge opening day would make waves and send a strong message that Bollywood is back in full force. This will only be possible if Sooryavanshi releases November 5. Going out on Diwali day would not help achieve this since the gains would be limited. Sooryavanshi would also come up against Marvels about which we have talked so much about cinema, Eternals. However, the trade is confident that it will not affect Sooryavanshi. Remember how the Hollywood movie Joker (2019) and star Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff War (2019) clashed and yet the two films did exceptional business? Something similar can happen in the case of these two films, the trade expert said and signed. Sooryavanshi belongs to Rohit Shetty’s detective universe which also includes the characters of Singham (played by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh). Interestingly, the two also feature in the film in special appearances and this factor added to the buzz around the film. Read also:Rohit Shetty confirms Diwali exit for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif star Sooryavanshi More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

