Ron and Clint Howard on Hollywood Fraternal Memories “The Boys”

Clint, you’re on the side.

Well, I have to be either sideways or upside down. What is better?

On the side, says Ron Howard, regular coxswain of about thirty feature films and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of over 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen stays aside, and his older brother allows any smiling head to shake a silence It’s my brother.

In a tank top and wild white hair, Clint looks like a character from a movie set deep in the North Carolina woods, but he’s in the state for a Andy Griffith Show fan event (Ron, of course, played young Opie in that ’60s hit, while Clint had a much-loved recurring role as Leon, the cowboy kid with a sandwich). In a Zoom interview, Ron talks more than Clint, is more functionally enlightened, and moves less. Gravity-defying Clint is side-lit through a window, somewhat deferential to his older brother but more lively and quick to laugh.

The brothers were successful as children, Ron on Andy Griffith et al and Clint all over, including as a non-ursine star of Ben nice. After playing in Happy Days, Adult Ron has directed films like Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind, winning Academy Awards for the latter’s direction and production. Clint has become one of the most recognizable character faces in movies and on TV shows such as Star Trek and Mod Squad.

Now they’re in their sixties and together they’ve written Howards: The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, about their experiences growing up in business and coming out more or less sane. They join the LA Times Book Club at LA Live on October 15 to discuss their memories.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, left, and actor Clint Howard will discuss their joint memoir with The Times Mary McNamara for the LA Times Book Club on October 15. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times; William Morrow; JeanPaul San Pedro)

Ron had been approached over the years by editors looking for an autobiography, but he hadn’t wanted to. He says his frequent collaborator Tom Hanks, a published author himself, told him: You probably should, but focus entirely on your childhood. This is what everyone is curious about. And he was right.

The brothers were asked to grow in the business all their lives, but it took a significant step in their lives to get them to finally let go.

When our father passed away in 2017, said Ron, he was the second of our parents to die; we had this experience of suddenly being adult men who were orphans. Preparing the memorial for dad took a lot of backtracking, which isn’t something I think Clint or I are doing particularly. He adds that the author of The Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown (whose Robert Langdon novels were hit movies by Howard and Hanks) prompted him to write the memoir jointly with Clint.

A photo from The Boys shows the Howard family: mother Jean, father Rance and baby cowboy Ron. (Courtesy Ron Howard and Clint Howard)

Clint says: The way the book is presented is largely the pace of Ron and Is’s relationship. Ron is a great, awesome big brother. And yet we share 180 degree changes in attitudes and perceptions of things. He was the first child. He was much more secure than I was.

Clint raids his brother for his half-ass shot (Ron coached the Clints youth basketball team, leading them to a championship) and remembers how he demanded profit sharing and other perks when ‘he starred in Ron’s early shorts.

Ron said, Clint came out of the womb with a sense of humor, a raised eyebrow, a skeptical point of view. He’s an extrovert. I’ve always been impressed with his wit and his confidence, the way he faces the world. I have always been more careful. Part of that probably came from my early years as a kid actor, where I felt like I didn’t quite fit in, like I was other. I felt it in a way that Clint never seemed to or bow to.

Clint Howard wears a bald cap to play the alien Balok in Star Trek. I don’t seem very happy to have a skullcap, but I had better shave my head, he said. (Courtesy Ron Howard and Clint Howard)

Ron was a freshman when he was chosen for Andy Griffith in 1960; he was in eighth grade when he finished. When not in a one-room studio school, he and Clint attended a range of Burbank public schools rather than high-value private schools; their parents held most of their income in trust rather than indulging in a sophisticated Hollywood lifestyle. It also meant, however, that her celebrity status had its ups and downs.

I watched Ron sail ashamed and harassed by Opie, Clint said. One of the book’s most surprising nuggets is that Ron froze in public consciousness as nice, spotlessly clean TV characters argued as many his parents watched. I had a huge advantage in having Ron to be the wonderful example.

Ron Howard and his future wife Cheryl on the day of their 1972 John Burroughs High School prom. (Courtesy Ron Howard and Clint Howard)

Ron says: “[Clints boldness] was on my mother’s side of the family; she was sociable, she was energetic, she was funny. She was fearless. The daddy side of the family was more careful. … I mean, daddy had big dreams.

The book has its share of showbiz reminiscences: Tales of Burt Lancaster showing up at a productions motel to pursue a long-standing affair; Harrison Ford and Paul Le Mat bomb poor Opie with beer bottles in a motel parking lot while filming American Graffiti; Bob Gibson and Bart Starr appearing on Gentle Ben. The volume and olfactory signatures of the sweat of some of Rons’ young adult co-stars are among the most vivid memories.

But more than anything, The Boys tells how their father, Rance howard, and their mother, Jean Speegle Howard, shaped them and their careers. Jean gave up very early on his dreams of acting in the service of the family; Rance continued his to the end while mentoring their sons in the business. Ron says the brothers ‘survival through the perils of Hollywood (including Clints’ struggles with addiction, described in the book) has everything to do with our upbringing and the kind of quirky parental sensibilities that have affected us in ways. so powerful.

By exploring this, the titular boys came to understand their parents better.

Clint Howard rides Ron’s back. (Courtesy Ron Howard and Clint Howard)

Something i learned from [working on] the book: Our parents were eccentrics. These were outliers, Ron said. They come from the Midwest [Oklahoma], and if you met them, you would say that the Americana of the salt of the earth is standing before you. But the reality was, what average middle American kid thinks, I’m just going to leave and go to New York or LA? And they did.

They were too adventurous for Oklahoma and a little too dumb for Hollywood. These were fancy balls my mom invented this one.

Many actors would love to have a Rance Howard career with nearly 300 film and television credits plus a few screenwriting along the way, but the portrait of him professionally is that of a constant scrapper: a working man struggling. against long and painful dry periods. Throughout, his sons see him as a loving and pragmatic guide who remains stable. When very young Ron reads colorful (American) graffiti in the toilet on Andy Griffith’s set and asks his father about it, Rance explains it in detail. Likewise, the seasoned artist trained his sons on their stages not as if they were child actors but fair actors: He didn’t teach them how to play cute for the camera, but to listen and respond. He took them to films such as The Wild Bunch in their youth.

And on the other hand, said Clint, Ron and I love mom a lot. But we both regret that we probably took too much advantage of her. In fact, I know that she is being taken too much by. We mention it in the book: mom had her problems; Mom was probably TOC. Yet she was such a dynamic woman. … Dad would never have been a dad without mom.

In working on the book, it was equally important to recognize the weaknesses and real heroism of our parents. Our story is a kind of survival story. The system is failing kids, says Ron of Hollywood’s longstanding appetite for some sort of airtight cuteness that turns to ashes as well as job opportunities for child actors as they go. commit the sin of growing up.

We could have failed spectacularly. Without doubt, should have, he adds. I started to recognize the great fortune but also a handful of turning points where things could have gone in a very different direction for me. With the help of my parents, a great fortune and some of my personal tenacity, this kind of added to a better result than I could have dreamed of.

