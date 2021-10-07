Courtney Kemp trades ‘power’ for ladder at Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

For a good idea of ​​what’s going on in the TV industry in 2021, look no further than Courtney A. Kemp. The 44-year-old scribe, raised in broadcast procedural writers’ rooms, has built a franchise from scratch in Starz. At its peak, its series Power wooed over 10 million viewers per week to pay for cable. The conclusion of the drama in 2020 brought the news of five fallout, two of which she managed to launch during the pandemic. But with great power comes great opportunity. In August, as his long-standing contract with Starz’s parent company, Lionsgate, expired, Kemp struck a rich, multi-year pact with Netflix – a platform that has lost and won a few high-profile showrunners over the past year. year, because the streaming wars proved that reliable writer-producers are the Hollywood version of Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James. On Zoom in late September, Kemp spoke candidly about his work in a city where having a hit doesn’t necessarily get you recognized at parties, the pressure to deliver at a new gig, and his deep affection for two TV tropes: sex and violence.

I don’t know what they say when someone gets a new contract. Should I congratulate you?

The people say ” . (Laughs.) I just think moving is great because it means new possibilities. But then – and I can’t help myself because I’m a perfectionist – it’s like, “I’d better find something good.” They don’t hire you because they think you’re nice and like your hairstyle. They hire you to make hits.

Many people who have made similar pacts tell you that there is pressure to feel like you are taking action immediately.

My experience as a showrunner is unique to me but true for a lot of people I know. We have been surpassing ourselves – because of trauma, nature, education or whatever – since we were children. Perfectionism is really a big part of showrunning. You want to make people proud. At the same time, I hope my record is not that bad. I’ll find something.

Before leaving Lionsgate, you launched two Power spinoffs at Starz, and there are more to come. How much do you plan to get involved?

I’m not completely parting with it, but Netflix is ​​my goal. New business is my goal. As a sunflower turns to the sun, we turn to the development of new projects.

But there are people – Ryan Murphy and the american history shows come to mind – that didn’t get off the old stuff. As a perfectionist, is it going to be easy for you not to write an episode here and there?

I’ll answer it this way: If I write an episode of one of these shows, I’m actually taking money out of the pockets of the writers of those shows who would have been assigned and paid to write it. I wouldn’t try to do that, no. I’m sorry to leave the franchise, of course, but it was necessary. That job had become so much of the show’s business, instead of being able to really tell stories. You get an empire, and it’s not the same anymore. At one point, Ms. Fields stopped baking the cookies.

When you were looking to relocate, what did you find on the different platforms that you expected from yourself?

When we launched Power around town a lot of places said no because a show with black lead roles at that time really wasn’t what people wanted to buy. Now people have had the opportunity to see that they can make a lot of money on these shows. I’ve said it before, but the color that matters in Hollywood is green. And I think people look to me to provide a number of viewers. I am very committed to BIPOC, LGBTQIA and women. These are the areas where I’m committed to telling stories and amplifying voices – which doesn’t mean if you’re a straight white man you can’t have a great story. But I’m pretty sure you’ll understand this [the air]. This door will open to you. Whereas if you are a queer woman of color, maybe people don’t listen as much. They start to listen more.

Well, only because they have to.

The NFL has what’s called the Rooney Rule. Do you know what it is

Call me back.

Because no one was hiring African American head coaches, the rule became that you had to interview a viable black candidate before selecting a head coach. But the thing about the Rooney Rule, for the most part, is that they interview the guy but they don’t hire him. This is the thing. So, yes, people listen more, but often it’s always the same people who make the decisions. This is also changing. But if they don’t understand why something is good or why a joke makes sense… I find you still need people who will say, “I don’t understand, but I think someone will.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada and Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost.

Courtesy of Myles Aronowitz / Starz

Power was huge, but the attention it garnered in Hollywood didn’t necessarily reflect that. Do you think it’s because it was seen as a “Black Show” or because it was on Starz, which I would say has issues with mainstream pop culture?

The fact that you are asking me the question is the answer. I’ve been to several rooms full of showrunners and WGA members – before the pandemic, of course – and heard, “Oh, are you a showrunner? Power? Never heard of it. ”If your own peer group has never heard of your show, and it’s been around six years, and it’s your network’s biggest hit, it can’t just be because they are not looking for it. It must be a combination of factors. It is not the will of the universe that we be recognized as I hope, on a general level, and I am very grateful to the Image Awards to recognize us as much as they did.

Were your Netflix executives specific about what they expected from you before signing up?

Of everyone I spoke to when I was looking to leave Lionsgate, Netflix was the most supportive in terms of, “Whatever you wanna do is cool. Go for it. “I have a lot of experience in a bunch of different genres. I started out as a legal procedural writer, but I write a show that’s a legal drama, a cop and thief drama, a soap opera, romance, comedy.… I’m kind of a one-stop shop. And I love sex and violence, which have universal appeal. (Laughs.) I’m not trying to brag. What I’m trying to say is I don’t think choosing me means you’re looking for something specific.

Ted Sarandos just revealed a bunch of Netflix audience stats at a conference, and among the most watched original series and movies, it’s clear that boobs and guns work well on the platform.

Listen, the breasts and arms are awesome. I have always chosen very attractive people. People need to get away from it all. TV is to get away from it all. I don’t wanna work so hard [on plot]. I know there are a lot of people who like to work hard on a TV show. I mean this with a ton of respect, but I don’t care what the hatch is for. It doesn’t mean that I don’t like Lost for relationships. I am interested in relationships.

“This part of the job is very important,” says Kemp, on the set of Power Book II: Ghost. “You don’t want to be the absent showrunner who’s just a face in a box.”

Courtesy of Myles Aronowitz / Starz

What else are you interested in?

I want to challenge my audience. I want to be pushed or push people. I enjoy honest and frank discussions about race, gender and sexuality. It’s no small thing for me. When we created the characters for Ghost, one of the sons of the drug dealer family is gay and has a relationship. There were people who said, “You shouldn’t do this because the audience won’t like it. Well, if you’re doing a show about college-aged people in 2021 and everyone’s straight, you’re an asshole. You’re a jerk if you do this show.

Once aired, did you have any idea what the audience was thinking?

There were many more supporters than detractors. We received negative reactions from members of the public who were like, “What is this, Empire? “For sure. Look at Lil Nas X and how many people are coming for him – how dangerous it has been for him. We have to keep pushing. We have to keep pushing at all levels.

How does the shadow of capitalism impact your daily life? Because it seems that consolidation at all levels is the new Hollywood fatality.

It’s scary. It all depends on who makes the decisions. Fortunately one thing Power proves that if there is an audience for something, the audience will ask for it. To concern Manifesto to recover. If an audience shows up, they’ll demand not only your thing, but more things like your thing. Even if it all merges into three outlets, a good show that goes on one of those outlets, if people watch it, will stick. I mean, I signed up to Disney + to watch Hamilton. Not everyone has? Well, Disney wouldn’t necessarily have made me sign up without blacking and rapping and dancing these black and brown people – without this performance that I could show my daughter. So what does that tell you? Someone is making smart decisions.

But do you subscribe anyway?

Yes sir. (Laughs.) They have Marvel. And The simpsons!

Interview edited for length and clarity.

