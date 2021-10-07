Look: she said yes! Deepak Chahar’s Bollywood Proposal To Girlfriend During IPL Match ADORABLE, Sports News





Love is in the air! Always expect the unexpected in the Indian Premier League as, despite losing to the Punjab Kings on Thursday (October 7), the Chennai Super Kings camp has something special and memorable to celebrate as the star point guard from Team Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend in the most romantic way possible. The third consecutive defeat of CSK did not intimidate Chahar as he knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj, who was in the stands during Game 53 of the 2021 IPL in Dubai. READ ALSO | Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? Everything you need to know about CSK leader Deepak Chahar’s fiancé Adorable videos and photos of the Bollywood-style proposal went viral on social media as fans and subscribers began sending wishes and blessings for the cute couple. In the video, Chahar was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend’s finger as she ecstatically said yes and hugged the cricketer. Watch how Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend: Chahar also posted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it as a “special moment.” In another post, the leader wrote: “The picture says it all. Need all your blessings # taken” READ ALSO | “If I will play for CSK …” – MS Dhoni hints at his intention to leave IPL after the 2021 season During the match, skipper KL Rahul pulled off an unbeaten 98 to lead the Punjab Kings to a convincing six-wicket victory over CSK. The Punjab, who finished with 12 points and needs a miracle to advance to the playoffs, hit their winning goal of 135 with seven overs to lose as Rahul smashed all six wins in Dubai. Punjabi bowlers Arshdeep Singh, a left arm fast, and Chris Jordan each took two wickets to claim the victory after limiting Chennai to 134-6. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis hit a 55-ball 76 but the rest of the stick collapsed including England’s import Moeen Ali for nothing against Singh. READ ALSO | Graeme Swann and Ajit Agarkar react as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hints at IPL retirement after 2021 season Rahul came out shooting as he punched Australian fast pitcher Josh Hazelwood for a six and two fours in the fourth to set the tone for the pursuit. “The plan was clear, I had the license to go from the first ball,” said Rahul, who hit 7 fours and 8 sixes to finish first in the IPL batting standings with 626 points. “Today was one of those days when I could hit every ball.” Punjab are now relying on the results of other games for a playoff spot. CSK, Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the bottom four.

