UK-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize for Literature
UK-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has fed his novels on the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.
The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the chasm between cultures and continents.”
Gurnah, who recently retired as professor of post-colonial literature at the University of Kent, got the Swedish Academy’s call in the kitchen of his home in the south-east of England and initially thought it was a prank.
He said he was “surprised and humbled” by the price.
Gurnah said the themes of migration and displacement he explored “are things that are with us every day” even more now than when he came to Britain in the 1960s.
“People are dying, people are injured all over the world. We have to deal with these issues in the kindest way,” he said.
“It is still dark that the Academy has chosen to highlight these themes which are present throughout my work, it is important to approach them and talk about them.”
6th African-born writer to win an award
Born in 1948 on the island of Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, Gurnah moved to Britain as a teenage refugee in 1968, fleeing a repressive regime that persecuted the Arab-Muslim community to which he belonged.
He said he “stumbled” into writing after arriving in England in order to explore both the loss and the liberation of the emigrant experience.
Gurnah is the author of 10 novels, including Departure memory,Pilgrims path,paradise selected for the Booker Prize in 1994 By the seaand DesertionMany of his works explore what he called “one of the stories of our time”: the profound impact of migration on both uprooted people and the places where they settle.
I just want to write as confidently as possible, without trying to say something noble. ”
2021 #Nobel prize A laureate in literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah’s dedication to truth and aversion to simplification are striking.
Learn more about Gurnah: https://t.co/eA2V7WPWPH pic.twitter.com/pDYOL9OjxV
Gurnah, whose mother tongue is Swahili but who writes in English, is only the sixth African-born writer to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, dominated by European and North American writers since his founding in 1901.
Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986, hailed the last African Nobel Laureate as proof that “the arts and literature in particular are doing well and thriving, a strong flag waved in the above depressing news “in” a continent in constant labor. “
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Literature, called Gurnah “one of the world’s foremost post-colonial writers”. He said it was significant that Gurnah’s roots were in Zanzibar, a place that “was cosmopolitan long before globalization”.
“His work gives us a vivid and very precise picture of another Africa less known to many readers, a coastal area in and around the Indian Ocean marked by slavery and changing forms of repression under different regimes and powers. colonial: Portuguese, Indian, Arabs, Germans and British, ”said Olsson.
He said that the characters in Gurnah “find themselves in the chasm between cultures … between the life left behind and the life to come, confronting racism and prejudice, but also forcing themselves to silence the truth or reinvent a biography. to avoid any conflict with reality “.
Luca Prono said on the British Council website that in Gurnah’s work “identity is a matter of constant change”. The scholar said that the characters in Gurnah “disrupt the fixed identities of the people they meet in the environments to which they migrate.”
Pride, excitement following the announcement
News of the award was greeted with enthusiasm in Zanzibar, where those who knew Gurnah described him as soft and unassuming.
“The reaction is fantastic. Many are happy but many do not know him, although the young people are proud that he is Zanzibar,” said Farid Himid, who described himself as a local historian whose father had taught the Koran. . to young Gurnah. “I haven’t had the chance to read any of his books, but my family has mentioned them.”
Gurnah didn’t travel to Zanzibar often, he said, but he suddenly became the topic of conversation for young people in the semi-autonomous island region.
“And a lot of older people are very, very happy. Me too, as Zanzibar. This is another step for people to read books again, since the internet has taken over.”
The prestigious award is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over 1.44 million Canadian dollars). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the creator of the prize, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.
Last year’s award went to American poet Louise Gluck for what the judges described as her “unique poetic voice which, with austere beauty, makes individual existence universal.”
Gluck was a popular choice after several years of controversy. In 2018, the award was postponed after allegations of sexual abuse rocked the Swedish Academy, the secret body that chooses the winners. The awarding of the 2019 prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke sparked protests because of his strong support for the Serbs during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
The Nobel committee awarded prizes in medicine, physics and chemistry earlier this week.
Still to come are awards for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.
