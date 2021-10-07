Entertainment
Who will be the next James Bond actor? Best choices for the new link
After 15 years, Daniel Craig’s (fairly good) run as James Bond – the undeniably fluid and ever-savvy MI6 secret agent – ends with his fifth franchise outing, No time to die. Craig made a character who at times (looking at that Roger Moore era) was a little silly into something completely different; his 007 isn’t a womanizer just as keen to drop the lines and pants of his potential love interests as he is to thwart the plans of his villains, but a badass always ready for a brutal fight scene. Craig’s link, in perhaps the best example, could be cardiac arrest at one point and continue a game of poker with Mads Mikkelsen at the next.
Craig deserves a lot of praise for the way he transformed the character – and he will receive it – but now we can’t wait to think about the actors who may continue to transform the character in the future. We are thinking of actors who would be transcendent choices for the next James Bond.
And this transformation could happen in different ways. Bond has always been a reflection of Empire; he’s the way Cold War England wanted the world to see itself: professional, intelligent, in control, if necessary, deadly. Bond has also been historically white. (Read this fact backwards as you see fit.) But what it means to be “British” isn’t as clear as Bond’s Vesper Martini. And it’s definitely not as white as his suit. Let’s swap Alfred-Lord-Tennyson-poetry-read-over-scenes-of-downtown-London England for something a little more complex and cosmopolitan – and where British identity is as much of a dramatic point as any plot. villainous who currently threatens the soil of his majesty.
So, with all of that in mind, here are some of the actors who we think could do a great job as the next James Bond, whenever MGM decides to kick off the next chapter in the story.
Idris Elbe |
Maybe I should check the fine print, but I think it’s illegal to put together a list of potential James Bond candidates that doesn’t include Mr. Idris Elba? Will have to check.
All kidding aside, Elba has been the name most often mentioned as the next 007 for probably almost a decade, and for good reason. Not only does the 49-year-old Englishman have the incredibly dashing good looks needed for the role, he’s proven his versatility over the years with a series of intricate characters, dramas like Thread and Luther, to act like Hobbs and Shaw and The suicide squad, even in comedy roles like what he did on Office.
Following? Watch him as a murderous outlaw on Netflix The more they fall, a western also starring Jonathan Majors, Regina King and a truly epic cast, released in November. A little glimpse of the gruff (but still stunningly beautiful) vibe Elba Island could bring to England’s greatest spy. —Evan Romano
Ahmed Rice
What about actor / rapper Riz Ahmed? First: he is perhaps the most exciting talent working on either side of the pond. (Do yourself a favor and watch his electrifying performance as an American heavy metal drummer in The sound of metal; dude transforms in every role.) Second, he’s exactly what a new Bond franchise needs.
Ahmed’s recent album, The long goodbye, explores its own British identity in exactly the way we would like to see the 007 franchise exercise its own historic demons.
Casting Ahmed isn’t just an obvious talent decision; it’s a chance to show a new English identity. Plus, if Ahmed plays Bond, we can expect original music that is absolutely fiery. Can we have some rap in the opening title sequence, please? —Josh St. Clair
Richard madden
Since his first introduction to the American public as Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones, Madden has shown that he is much more than a handsome guy. He proved he had the makings for a dramatic action role in his Bodyguard and 1917 performances. And with his upcoming rendition of Ikaris in Marvel’s Eternals, Madden will likely raise his profile even more, proving he can add comedy and personality to his version of Bond. It’s fair to say he should be a serious contender to become the next 007. —Milan Polk
Chiwetel Ejiofor
You might recognize Chiwetel Ejiofor the most from her iconic performance in 2013 12 years of slavery, where he played Solomon Northup and was nominated for an Oscar. But since then, Ejiofor has built up a whole portfolio of stocks, appearing in Doctor strange and The old guard, and will reprise his roles in the sequels of both films.
The actor has more than enough talent to take on the brave, brooding Bond. With Ejiofor’s talent, he could be someone who leans on Craig’s take on the character, making him multifaceted and emotional, rather than just a spy who drinks a wicked martini. Except where Craig’s bond is gruff and sort of gives off the impression that he’s not the kind of guy you’d want in a brawl bar, the whole thing about Ejiofor is that he’s smooth. He is smooth. And it’s an atmosphere. –deputy
Henri cavill
Hear Us: Henry Cavill Could Be The First Really Funny James Bond. While his Man of Steel and Witcher roles tend to be a lot of grunts and muscle, you can find Cavill’s impeccable comedic timing in The UNCLE man., and his home videos, showing him troubleshooting as he sets up a brand new gaming PC.
Sure, Cavill would be sort of a regressive Bond – throwback to the traditional beauty and groomed hair of the past – but he could also be a more self-aware, clumsy Bond, more of a pamphlet of nationalism than a simple one. undisguised celebration of this. We don’t think the franchise will go in that direction, but we can still dream. In the meantime, give us another UNCLE movie, Hollywood. —JSC
John boyega
The Boyega star has been on the rise for over half a decade at this point, but it still feels like he hasn’t quite got that role that fulfills his full potential. Look, I’m pretty much the biggest Star wars fan of the world, but it doesn’t seem too hot to say that The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker didn’t quite use Finn at the level that his impressive debut in the force awakens installation.
Boyega won a Golden Globe last year for his role in the Steve McQueen film Small Ax, so his good faith as an actor is obviously there. Even if 007 isn’t in the cards, let’s give Mr. Boyega some other big roles, okay? —ER
Cillian murphy
Only one Bond before was Irish – Piece Brosnan – but no Bond before was Cillian Murphy, and that’s just a shame. While some might find Murphy’s characters meaner than Bond, we don’t see that as a problem at all. Because let’s face it: James Bond is sort of mean. He’s an insensitive sociopath.
Murphy has lived in traumatized, violent and unstable Thomas Shelby for years now. Bond is just Thomas Shelby with more denial. Give him an updated costume and a new hairstyle and call him a day. We have our next 007, gentlemen: James Fookin Bond. —JSC
Tom hardy
I’m going to start this pick with a qualification – if it’s just some old, clean-shaven James Bond in a suit, don’t even waste Tom Hardy’s time. We don’t want that. We want Tom Hardy to play a whole new version of the character, a little messy, maybe a little drunk, and definitely very eccentric and chaotic. Maybe complete with a beard or some sort of mask. Because why have Tom Hardy in your movie if you’re not going to let him do his Tom Hardy thing? —ER
Henri golding
Golding is a leading man on the rise. While the 2010s placed him in generally ‘handsome guy’ roles like Crazy Rich Asians and A simple favor, Golding recently improved its action game by gentlemen and Snake-eyes. He exudes sweetness and has the potential to be a mainstay of the action film for the next several years. What better way to build your legacy than with the iconic Bond coat? —MP
Tom hiddleston
Look, Loki isn’t quite James Bond-esque. We understand this. But didn’t this man look perfectly, incredibly suave in this DB Cooper streak in Lokithe first episode? He also proved that his super spy was bona fide in The night manager, his non-MCU action is in good faith Kong: Skull Island, and took the charm to a million as another iconic man in costume, F. Scott Fitzgerald, in Midnight in Paris. Hiddleston would be a more than worthy choice. —ER
