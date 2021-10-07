Who will be the next James Bond actor? Best choices for the new link

After 15 years, Daniel Craig’s (fairly good) run as James Bond – the undeniably fluid and ever-savvy MI6 secret agent – ends with his fifth franchise outing, No time to die. Craig made a character who at times (looking at that Roger Moore era) was a little silly into something completely different; his 007 isn’t a womanizer just as keen to drop the lines and pants of his potential love interests as he is to thwart the plans of his villains, but a badass always ready for a brutal fight scene. Craig’s link, in perhaps the best example, could be cardiac arrest at one point and continue a game of poker with Mads Mikkelsen at the next.

Craig deserves a lot of praise for the way he transformed the character – and he will receive it – but now we can’t wait to think about the actors who may continue to transform the character in the future. We are thinking of actors who would be transcendent choices for the next James Bond.

And this transformation could happen in different ways. Bond has always been a reflection of Empire; he’s the way Cold War England wanted the world to see itself: professional, intelligent, in control, if necessary, deadly. Bond has also been historically white. (Read this fact backwards as you see fit.) But what it means to be “British” isn’t as clear as Bond’s Vesper Martini. And it’s definitely not as white as his suit. Let’s swap Alfred-Lord-Tennyson-poetry-read-over-scenes-of-downtown-London England for something a little more complex and cosmopolitan – and where British identity is as much of a dramatic point as any plot. villainous who currently threatens the soil of his majesty.

So, with all of that in mind, here are some of the actors who we think could do a great job as the next James Bond, whenever MGM decides to kick off the next chapter in the story.