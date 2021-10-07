“Ghosts” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

As anyone who has engaged in a property search or looked House hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to shy away from a place. You can cling to the sound of an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring, or the dozen or so ghosts living in the attic. It’s just as easy, however, to overcome almost any obstacle, usually relying on one of the few familiar real estate clichés – “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that timeless classic, “It. has big bones. “

I don’t know if this is my plot description of the new CBS comedy Ghosts or my opinion on Ghosts, which tells the story of the extremes to which a Manhattan couple will go to escape an urban shoebox apartment. It’s a slim series that in its first three episodes has already wasted too much time establishing and re-establishing its premise, full of loosely sketched characters who are already thin, but have good bones. Buried in the front lawn.

Ghosts The bottom line

Sympathetic tracks elevate an adaptation that is sometimes lifeless.

Broadcasting date : Thursday October 7 To throw: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long Creators: Joe Port and Joe Wiseman; based on the BBC One series



Based on the popular BBC One format, Ghosts focuses on freelance journalist Sam (Rose McIver) and seemingly jobless chef Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who inherit Woodstone, the country estate owned by Sam’s newly deceased great-aunt. Jay looks around and sees either a quick sale or a bunch of home improvement debt, but Sam sees a lovely bed and breakfast and the perfect place to raise kids.

Oh, and Sam sees ghosts too, but not right away. Woodstone is haunted by eight primary spooky spirits and an assortment of other supporting ghouls whose lives have ended nearby, leaving them trapped in the house for eternity or for an indefinite period. They include Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), decadent colonialist Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Native American credits Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), singing diva Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), elder mansion lady Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), finance little brother Trevor (Asher Grodman) and the man with the arrow in the neck Pete (Richie Moriarty). The living normally can’t see the dead, but something happens in the pilot – which airs in tandem with the second episode – which allows Sam to see the ghosts, which allows for some hilarity.

The prospect of seeing the house invaded by the living upsets people’s minds for various reasons that Ghosts is half-explained, as this is a show that devotes the three episodes sent to critics to plot mechanics that probably could have been dealt with more effectively in 21 minutes. I’m sure American co-creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman would say that summing up the premise to one episode wouldn’t have left so much time for the ghostly set’s introductions. I would say that other than Sasappis (I only know his name because of the press notes), all the ghosts and their unique trait personalities are introduced in the pilot, and then that unique trait is reintroduced in each subsequent episode to the point where I’m already worried about Long and his incessant Viking howls and miss the seemingly unrealized (fishy, ​​not scary) goosebumps of the Jones and Grodman characters.

The show could use a wacky brew to live up to its beetle juice-y aspirations, especially in its often bland meaning. And three episodes is too long for a weekly broadcast show to go by without establishing what the actual show is. What if you prolong the anteroom deliberations and rule-making sessions for as long as Ghosts By the way, it’s becoming more and more evident just how claustrophobic the show is and how many of its jokes have quickly become repetitive and illogical. As if I needed someone to explain to me how over a thousand years Thorfinn learned to speak English, but he didn’t even learn the rudimentary concept of a car, or why Trevor knows the internet, but was written and styled as an ’80s extra from Wall Street. I don’t want to hang on to silly stuff like that when I watch a sitcom about haunting ghosts, but if you don’t engage in a more engaging story or deliver tighter punchlines, I’m going to get impatient.

What kept impatience from setting in was McIver and, to a lesser extent, Ambudkar. McIver spent five years giving one of the most versatile and consistently underrated television performances on The CW. Zombie, capitalizing on the series’ all-consuming vanity to play a different savage character each week. His gullibility and wide-eyed enthusiasm are integral to the sale of this Haunting of Silly House, and I think part of the reason that characters like Trevor and Isaac aren’t entirely obnoxious is that Sam responds to them with engaging innocence. If you squint, you can even pretend that that engaging innocence extends to the open curiosity that could make Sam a good writer. But that would require you to believe Ghosts really cares about his job.

McIver and Ambudkar, whose character is much less convincingly defined, bicker and flirt in a believable and pleasant way. Ambudkar pulls a bit of humor out of Jay’s no-exaggerated skepticism, though it’s hard to feel like Ghosts takes full advantage of his varied skills. Oh, and how do you make a number of very, very outdated jokes out Hamilton in a sitcom starring the original Aaron Burr from the musical (workshop, pre-Broadway) without finding a way to fit that part of the gag?

As for the rest of the ghosts, the performances are all good and all stagnate quickly. It’s not a big sign that I made more laughter from the nameless and sleazy ghosts in the cellar than from the spirits presented.

The third Ghosts The episode is a big test, as it’s the first to deviate entirely from the source material. I can’t say if it’s good or bad that this half hour is essentially the same, neither disappointingly stripped of its original voice, nor encouragingly refined in its new voice. It’s fun, instantly disposable, and worn by McIver and Ambudkar. Nothing here is bad enough to be a deal breaker, but Ghosts will not be able to sustain my interest in “good bones” forever.