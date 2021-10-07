Entertainment
Winnie-the-Pooh Poohsticks Bridge sold for 131k to Sussex landowner | AA Milne
For Winnie-the-Pooh fans, the bridge over the river at the edge of the forest where Winnie the Pooh invents a new game is up there with heffalumps and honeypots and the Hundred Acre Wood.
It was there that Winnie accidentally dropped a pine cone one day into the water on one side of the bridge, only to spot to her amazement the apple reappearing on the other side. And that was the start of the game called Poohsticks.
Now the original bridge was sold for 131,625, more than double the presale estimate of 40,000 to 60,000. Its new owner is Lord De La Warr, who owns the 2,000-acre Buckhurst estate. Park in East Sussex, which incorporates the wood made famous in AA Milnes’ children’s books.
De La Warr said he was delighted to be the successful bidder. The bridge would take pride of place on the estate near its original position, he said.
Describing the structure as an iconic piece of literary history in physical form, James Rylands, the director of Summers Place Auctions who arranged the sale, said there had been interest from potential buyers in many countries. But we are delighted that the bridge is staying in the UK, it’s a really happy ending and we couldn’t have hoped for better.
According to Rylands, De La Warr’s dad played Poohsticks with Christopher Robin Milne, AA Milne’s only child, which inspired the children’s books as well as his plush collection. Rylands said the bridge was heading home.
The original wooden structure was built from oak in 1907 to transport pedestrians, horses and carts across a river in Ashdown Forest, the setting for Pooh’s stories and poems. It was replaced by a replica in 1999 after visits from thousands of people eager to recreate Christopher Robin’s famous drawing of EH Shepard leaning over the railings left it worn and rickety.
The original bridge has been dismantled and stored. It was then rebuilt and restored, and moved to Kent after a private sale.
Now, said Rylands, Winnie-the-Pooh fans could see it again, although Poohsticks games may be excluded in order to preserve the bridge for future generations.
He added: The attraction of Winnie-the-Poohs is the innocence of a bygone age; it’s so healthy. There is so much evil in the world, but Winnie-the-Pooh always puts a smile on your face.
The prize obtained in the sealed offerings was a reflection of his place as a national treasure, but more importantly, he will be cared for and loved.
In 2014, EH Shepards illustration of Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet playing Poohsticks sold at auction for over 300,000. Four years later, a card of Hundred Acre Wood reached 350,000.
The first collection of Winnie-the-Pooh stories was published in 1926, followed by the House at Pooh Corner two years later. Christopher Milne, who died in 2011, later claimed his father exploited his childhood.
It almost seemed to me that my father had gotten to where he was by climbing on my childish shoulders, that he had stolen my name from me and left me with the vain fame of being his son, he wrote.
