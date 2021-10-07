What to watch and stream, October 7-13 – The Hollywood Reporter

A second wave of broadcast premieres strike over the coming week as CBS rolls out a few more nights of its regular fall schedule and The CW joins in the fray. The period between October 7 and October 13 also marks the start of the baseball division series, a revival of the series from a beloved horror franchise, and a host of serious streaming premieres (Sick) to winding (One of us is lying) to, uh, whatever Sexy Beasts is.

Below is Hollywood journalistthe recap of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be almost impossible to watch everything, but let THR show the way for options valid for the coming week. Unless otherwise indicated, all times are in ET / PT.

The big show

The first after the Super Bowl of Equalizer was the most-watched (non-sports) program on network television last season. After a successful first airing, the Queen Latfiah-led update of the 1980s drama begins its second season at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The second season opens with McCall (Latifah) considering ending his vigilante career. Of course, that didn’t last (because so what is the show?), And she stepped down at the behest of Marcus (Tory Kittles). The Equalizer opens a block of premieres on CBS Sunday, with NCIS: Los Angeles (9:00 p.m.) and the short network race SEAL team (10 p.m.) before switching to Paramount + to end the evening.

Also on the show …

CBS also rolls out most of its Thursday programming with Young Sheldon (8 p.m.), United States of Al (8:30 p.m.), an hour-long premiere of a new comedy Ghosts (9:00 p.m.) and Taurus (10 p.m.). Thursday night football Fox debuts for the season at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Shark aquarium (8 p.m., ABC) and Nancy drew (9 p.m., The CW) both open their seasons on Friday. The CW also unveils its very first Saturday program – Who owns the line anyway at 8 p.m. and The funniest animals in the world at 9 – with its unwritten Sunday slate (Legends of the Hidden Temple at 8, Killers Camp at 9) and a Wednesday all DC with Legends of tomorrow (8 p.m.) and Batwoman (9:00 p.m.). Oscars broadcaster ABC is airing a one-hour special about the opening of the Academy Museum (10 p.m. Tuesday).

In streaming…

New: One of us is lying (Thursday, Peacock) has a big hook: Five high school kids are taken into custody, but only four leave him alive – and those four are now all suspects in a homicide investigation. The series is a little too enamored of its pop culture ancestors (The breakfast club and Gossip Girl among them) to truly transcend them, writes THR criticizes Angie Han, but “One of us is lying fits perfectly into that category of streaming shows that you could binge on for a weekend without really wanting to.

Also: by Hulu Baker’s dozen (Thursday) borrows generously from The Great British Pastry Fair (but also professionals mixed with amateurs). Season 2 of the DIY contest Craftopie premieres Thursday on HBO Max. Thursday also brings the second season of Netflix’s prosthetics dating / showcase show. Sexy Beasts. Bilingual coming-of-age comedy Acapulco (Friday, Apple TV +) stars Eugenio Derbez. Season two of Amber Ruffin’s show premieres Friday on Peacock. The babysitters club returns for its second season Monday on Netflix. Michael Keaton Directs Leading Cast in Hulu’s Opioid Crisis Drama Sick (Wednesday).

On cable …

New: Chucky, the possessed demonic doll, has been around for over 30 years and seven films in the Child’s play franchise. Chucky, the television series, will continue and expand on the ongoing stories of the films, with Brad Dourif once again voicing the killer whose minded Chucky doll owns and franchise favorite Jennifer Tilly also reprising his role. The series will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Syfy and USA Network.

Also: The Major League Baseball divisional round begins with a pair of American League games starting at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on FS1; The National League series begins at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT Friday on TBS. Docuseries Diane and a new season of That’s life with Lisa Ling starts at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday on CNN. HBO presents the second season of an unscripted series We are here at 9 p.m. on Monday. BET has Oval at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and sisters and Around twenty at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday. E! debuts in competition The shock of the cover bands at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Season four of The fisherman premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the United States.

In case you missed it …

Housemaid isn’t exactly the lightest watch, given it’s about a young woman (Margaret Qualley) fleeing an abusive relationship with her 2-year-old daughter and (barely) scratching herself while working as a housekeeper. Yet the series based on a memoir by Stephanie Land is “a sensitively written and superbly performed drama,” writes THR critic Angie Han, who manages to find small moments of humor and hope even in dark situations. It’s streaming on Netflix.