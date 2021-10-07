While there have been so many TV actors who have arrived in Bollywood, starting their journey as TV stars, there are many prominent players in the TV industry who have in actually rejected several Bollywood films on the contrary. Here we are with the list of actors who have rejected several Bollywood films, as mentioned in a Bollywood Life article.

1. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna last appeared in the movie Bobby Jasoos with Vidya Balan. Later, she was offered several movie offers, but she turned them all down.

2. Shaheer Sheikh

The actor rejected several Bollywood films because he was not ready to give up his TV stardom in exchange for small roles in films. He said: “I want to do a good job, I was also offered movies, but better to do good TV shows than a small part in a movie.”

3. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was offered a role in Thugs of Hindostan, but she turned it down.

4. Karan Tacker

5. Kapil Sharma

6. Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina was offered the lead role in the 3D creature, but he rejected it.

7. Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami was offered a role in Singham 2, but she turned it down.

