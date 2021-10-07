Dave Bautista attacks Tampa over electrical hook-up

TAMPA Marvel actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista has taken to social media in recent days, lambasting the city of Tampa for what he says is a frustrating process of plugging in electricity for additions to his Port Tampa area home.

City inspectors say there are specific technical and safety issues involved, such as a generator Bautistas contractor installed in a flood zone.

Our authorization process is designed to protect the public, city spokesman Adam Smith said. We work with all residents of Tampa to advance their projects and above all ensure the safety of applicants, their families and neighbors.

Bautista, best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the guardians of the galaxy franchise, owns a home of nearly 4,000 square feet. It sits on two and a half acres in the neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base in Port Tampa.

Bautista has built a new garage and a new swimming pool and is trying to hook up electricity to his property additions and is getting frustrated. He said in an Instagram video that he spent seven months going through the bureaucracy without success.

I invested in this community and can’t seem to get the answer to how many bureaucrats do I have to deal with to get power? Batista said in a video posted Wednesday. Spent $ 40,000 last week on a cable that the city of Tampa told me it needs and they’re still going to have another meeting after the last meeting for a garage and pool that I can’t complete so much. that the city of Tampa does not give me the power.

@CityofTampa For years, I have spent thousands of dollars maintaining city properties around my property. Including mosquito control which really made a dent in my wallet. Can you go on and start over and over again? – Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor kid chasing dreams. (@DaveBautista) October 6, 2021

He also took to Twitter, claiming he spent thousands of dollars maintaining city-owned properties around his own.

When a Twitter follower who was planning to visit Tampa asked for restaurant recommendations, he replied: Anyone with power. Which means you won’t come to my house @CityofTampa.

Tampa Bay Times Journalist Christopher Spata described the Batautistas’ house in a 2019 profile.

Bautistas’ gray, block-divided fortress-style house with actual flaming torches on the exterior walls is in the Port Tampa blue collar neighborhood, close enough to MacDill Air Force Base to hear the trumpets play the alarm clock each time. morning and Star Spangled Banner the night.

Marvel actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista posted this video to social media from the construction site of his Tampa home. He’s blowing up the city for what he says is a frustrating process of hooking up electricity for additions to his Port Tampa area home. [ Twitter.com ]

This is not the first time that Bautista has spoken about the city to his millions of followers on social networks. In 2018, he took to social media to complain about the hassle it took to install a portal on the property. He said he waited for permits, spent thousands and thousands of dollars on surveys… jumping through hoops and so on.

On this question, the city’s official account responded directly. Hello Dave, we apologize for any frustration. Can you DM us the address and tracking / permit numbers so that we can review this?