‘Not really my cup of tea’: MS Dhoni responds to fan inquiring about Chennai Super Kings skipper’s Bollywood aspirations

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni spoke about his Bollywood aspirations while answering a fan’s question at a franchise event that included several CSK members including Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir. When the fan asked the question, Dhoni was quick in his response. “Can we expect to see you in Bollywood in the future? the fan asked. Dhoni, in his humble style, explained that playing Bollywood was not his “cup of tea” and that the commercials went as far as he would go in this area.

“You know Bollywood isn’t really my cup of tea. As far as commercials go, I’m happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I think it’s a very hard and very difficult job. to manage, ”Dhoni replied.

“I would let the movie stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest to comedy is the commercials and nothing more,” he added. .

Watch the video here:

Chahar tried to pull his captain’s leg out by choosing to do commercials and not star in movies. He said insolently:

“There is more money in commercials than in movies.”

Tahir also responded lightly and commented, “Bollywood cannot afford Dhoni bhai.”

Along with his investigation into Dhoni’s Bollywood ambitions, the fan also featured a stunning self-made portrait of Dhoni.

Dhoni was delighted to see the painting and acknowledged the fan’s request to give the portrait to the CSK captain in person whenever he came to Chennai or Kerala.