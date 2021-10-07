The estate made Kieran Culkin understand that he really wanted to be an actor





Kieran Culkin explains why it took the role of Roman Roy in the HBO drama Succession to make him realize that he really enjoyed being an actor.

Succession Star Kieran Culkin talks about how the show helped him realize he wanted to be an actor. Premiere on HBO in June 2018, Succession is a satirical comedy-drama created by Jesse Armstrong. It focuses on the unusually dysfunctional and massively wealthy Roy family, owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. In its first two seasons, the series focused on the children of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as they fight and plot to take over their father’s business. After a long wait,Succession Season 3 premieres Sunday, October 17 and is set to deepen the family turmoil that has garnered the show rave reviews and an assortment of awards. The dramatic comedy has been nominated for BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes. In the case of Culkin, who plays Logan’s youngest son, Roman, he has been nominated in the last two ceremonies for his performance.

Related: Why The Succession Season 3 Has To Be The Year Of Roman (& What It Means) As part of a cover story for THRCulkin spoke candidly about how he hasn’t always embraced stardom. Despite a long career in front of the camera and on stage, the actor confessed that it was not until the end of Succession season 1 that he really realized he wanted to be an actor. In his quote, which is included below, Culkin reflects on how strange this is. I try to remember the exact moment it hit me. I think it was at the end of the first season. I remember coming home and thinking: This is what I want to do with my life. I think I want to be an actor. I was, like, 36 years old. I had been doing this for 30 years. While it is true that Roman Roy is arguably Culkins’ most recognizable role, he has been acclaimed for his performances in the past. For his turn as the main character in the years 2002 Igby goes down, the actor was acclaimed and nominated for the Golden Globes at the age of 19. Culkin received offers for other projects as a result. But, he says, he wouldn’t have been prepared to handle the level of attention associated with a greater Hollywood profile. Rather than clinging to potential blockbusters or notable TV series, Culkin favored working in the off-Broadway play. After Ashley alongside Anna Paquin. Sometimes he also accepted minor roles in films, such as when he appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs the world like Wallace. Succession opened Culkin to the joys of acting, as he recently took on a leading supporting role in Steven Soderberghs No sudden movement. And, in a way, it’s not surprising. Roman begins the series as a particularly obnoxious character. In the first episode, the character makes fun of a kid from a poor family with the promise of a big cash reward, and the stunt even seems to bother Logan. It’s not that Roman has necessarily become a better person since then, but with more episodes and more time to devote to Culkins’ performances, Roy’s youngest son showed a more complex and sympathetic side. That kind of layered storytelling, aided by stellar writing and direction, has to be rewarding for a performer. Next: Succession Season 3 Hints At The Roy Family’s Civil War Twists Source: THR Riverdale season 6 trailer reveals Cheryl joins cult and teases Curse

