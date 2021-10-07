PEOPLE Announces I’m Becoming a Mom, a new weekly podcast where famous moms talk about their amazing paths to motherhood





Guests include: Hoda Kotb, Kandi Burruss, Jillian Michaels, Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi, Tamron Hall, Shawn Johnson East, Emily Skye, and more |

NEW YORK, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –PEOPLE of Meredith Corporation, the # 1 brand in United States celebrating entertainment and popular culture, today announced the launch of Me Become Mom, a weekly 12-episode podcast hosted by Like thatRuderman, Head of Digital, PEOPLE, where famous moms talk to her about their extraordinary paths to motherhood. Guests include Hoda Kotb, Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi, Tamron Room, and more. Me Become Mom is the third podcast launched in 2021 hosted by the publishers of the iconic PEOPLE brand. In February, PEOPLE presented the daily PEOPLE every day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, and in June, the weekly PEOPLE in the 90s podcast created with co-hosts Jason sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal. THE PEOPLE Each episode of Me Becoming Mom features an in-depth interview with a famous woman who discusses her journey to motherhood Each episode of Me Become Mom features an in-depth interview with a famous woman who talks about her journey to motherhood with Ruderman, a new mom to 16 month old baby boy, Rio, with plenty of stories to share. PEOPLE’s print and digital audience reaches nearly 23 million moms, almost one in two in the United States (source: IRM summer 2021).Episode 1 of Me Become Mom firsts Thursday October 14 with Ruderman’s first guest, Today show anchor Hoda Kotb, and is available wherever you listen to podcasts.Listen to the trailer hereand subscribe. “The adoption process can be long and difficult, but look, people have jobs – it’s long and it’s difficult,” Kotb told Ruderman in the first episode. “When that baby is placed in your arms, there are very few life changing things. I had no idea that everything was going to be okay after 50 years for me, I had no idea.” Ruderman explores the many paths of motherhood during interviews, not only with the guest stars, but also with experts in the field. Topics include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, and more. No subject is off limits in these moving, sometimes heartbreaking, but always heartwarming interviews. The video of each long interview will also be available on PeopleTV.com and on the PeopleTV app. “One of my goals with Me Become Mom is having conversations about fertility, pregnancy and childbirth that don’t happen frequently enough, “says Ruderman.” By sitting down with well-known women and learning about their varied journeys to motherhood, I hopes to de-stigmatize these topics and help listeners realize that they are not alone. “ “Me becoming a mom, the third podcast we launched this year at PEOPLE, is a unique space for real conversations between women on their journey to motherhood, ”saysDavid Riverbaum, Responsible for PEOPLE Digital Studio. “This show will deliver to PEOPLE audiences amazing stories of women they love.” Me Become Momis available wherever you listen to podcasts

Weekly: 12 episodes; each about 30-40 minutes

Executive producers: David Riverbaum, Lauren Mikler, ZoRuderman

Production partner: Pod People

to listen TRAILER About people

PEOPLE by Meredith Corporation revolutionized personality journalism when it was launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 47 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible on all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a mix unique breaking entertainment. news, exclusive photos, videos, unprecedented red carpet access, celebrities and in-depth reporting on the most compelling journalists of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE’s editorial vision remains Human Interest Stories, which often touch and reflect the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE / Entertainment Weekly digital network # 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the OTT streaming service supported by advertisers of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, launched in 2016, offers original series and specials focused on celebrities, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and stories of the world. human interest. THE PEOPLE (the TV show!), a subscribed daily entertainment program launched in Sep 2020, PEOPLE every day, a daily podcast produced in association with iHeartMedia, launched in February 2021, and PEOPLE in the 90s, a weekly podcast on the golden age of pop culture, launched in June 2021. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in New York City with journalists from all over the world. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and Snapchat’s Discover. PEOPLE magazine logo (PRNewsfoto / PEOPLE) View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE PEOPLE

