Anthony Hamilton opens up about new album, fame and Hollywood aspirations





With his first album in five years, Anthony Hamilton returns to love, literally, with his tenth studio album, Love Is The New Black. The 14-track record will be the flagship release of his own label, My Music Box, in partnership with BMG, with appearances by Jennifer Hudson, Lil Jon, Rick Ross and a George Floyd-inspired song Mama Don’t Cry. After nearly two decades in the industry, dozens of awards and millions of records sold, Hamilton is a true Southern soul superstar. Now 50 years old, he is looking for new stages to conquer. Hint: Take action. We caught up with the Charlotte native to talk about his new music, being tagged and why he’s so respected. Q. In a world where some people say R&B is dead, you’ve managed to stay relevant and retain a certain cachet that has escaped many others who have come and gone. What’s the secret ? Anthony Hamilton: I think the fact that I don’t oversaturate myself, that when I surface the music is quality, it’s deep, it has a lot to offer – and the fact that, you know, I’ve been connected with a lot of greatness, like Al Green, Carlos Santana and Shirley Caesar. There is a mystique, like, What is it about this young man that these older legends see in him?? So people want to know more about me, and even though I invest a lot in my music, there is always the unknown that interests people. Q. When your name is mentioned you get a lot of respect – the benefit of the doubt, in a sense, that other artists or celebrities in general don’t always get. There are those who do, and I feel like you are one of them. Why do you think it is?

AH: I think that’s the way I behave on and off the pitch. I think people see a guy who works hard, who works for a living, always with his family and his children. And so there is a respect that goes with it. Just be nice to people. I’m always nice, I’m always open to have a conversation, hear your story, take pictures. I’m a guy around the path who really succeeded but never left. I think people see God in me. Although I’m not perfect, but the core of who I am is definitely to be kind to people and to be kind to yourself. Q. You seem to be dealing with fame very well. Have there been any challenges in your career, in terms of artist and celebrity? AH: Absolutely. Your privacy is not yours in most cases. You have to find the time to create some privacy and have that space to come in, rejuvenate, and restart. Sometimes it is difficult to find this place of solitude. Anthony hamilton Q. Your last album, “Love Is The New Black”, what sets this one apart from all your other projects? AH: I think there has been such growth in terms of a man, my inner man, and just the confidence I have in telling the story now. It’s not like, “Oh my God, I don’t know what they’re going to think. It’s just like, “No, that’s who I am. I arrived. These are the stories. These are the things that made me happy, sad, hurt, ”and I agree with that. And my voice, my voice changed a bit. There is growth even in my tone. It’s a bigger tone, a fuller tone. I say it differently, even my intentions are more intentional. Q. What are your favorite songs from this album?

AH: Definitely “Superstar”, starring Jennifer Hudson. This is one of my favorites. It’s such a beautiful interpretation, and it pays homage to the great and late Luther Vandross. I like to come home. It’s such a sexy record by Jermaine Dupri. And I thought we were in love. It has that old Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes type vibe. And I’m ready, with Lil Jon and the one with Rick Ross. So I am excited. Q. You have a ton of notable features on your album. Were the collaborations intentional or did they just come together that way? AH: I wanted to collaborate with more people, but I also wanted it to make sense. So there are songs that didn’t make this album with which I have collaborations that will make the next album. You know, John Legend is definitely on the next album, Ty-Dolla, Jacquees. So, you know, sonically, these pair better together. You better believe the others are coming immediately, and it won’t be three years – less than two. Q. So, in less than two years, you are planning another album? AH: At once. You have to get it while the iron is hot. OK. So let’s take two years. You are planning another album. At once. OK, Q. As an artist, you travel, you tour. What do you do when you are home? Guess Charlotte is home? AH: Absoutely. I am here now. Q. What are you doing for fun? What are you watching or listening to? AH: You know, sometimes I just like it to be quiet. I might not even turn on the TV. Often times, I don’t, even in my hotel, but when I’m home and decide to watch TV, I like the “Godfather of Harlem”. I watched BMF, the BMF series. I like to watch cooking shows, anything comedy. And what I listen to is a range of music – I go anywhere from Nina Simone to Moneybagg Yo, from Yung Bleu to HER, then I can play Liberace or spa music. I’m everywhere. I love it. Q. Being the type of singer you are – soulful – and the style you are known for, do you ever feel cataloged or put in a box? AH: Absoutely. I think that as a brand people only give you a certain space to recreate what they fell in love with, or to try something different. They always want me to do “Charlene” over and over again, and that’s not going to happen. So, yeah, but you come to a place where you’re like, they are going to be who they are and want what they want. And you just have to be able to do it in a way that they won’t notice. Q. With 2022 fast approaching, what do you plan for next year? What’s on the horizon? AH: New talent, coming from My Music Box, my label with BMG – to bring out talent and artists who I think have what it takes to be the next big thing. And just create movies, content, write movies, tag movies, and play. Q. Is Hollywood and the movie world something you focus on? AH: Absoutely. I have always been intrigued by the movie industry. I have been in a few movies. I have been in “American Gangster”, “Best Man Holiday”. Q. These roles were mainly cameos. Are you now looking to be the main man in cinema? AH: Absolutely, if it’s necessary. I would love to play a role where my role is absolutely amazing, be it the lead role or the supporting role. Q. Obviously, since you are a singer, biopics are a possibility. Is this something that you can see yourself doing, and if so, who would you like to play with? AH: I did something for the Otis Reddings family. I did a little something just to celebrate him and his legacy, and I think we’ll talk a bit more with his estate about what they’re looking to do. I see myself playing Otis Redding.

