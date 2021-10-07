Yahoo and Tubi Team Up to Streamline CTV Planning and Buying | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 7, 2021– Yahoo today announced the expansion of its partnership with Pipes, FOX Entertainment’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, bringing added efficiency to connected television (CTV) planning and purchasing. Building on Yahoo’s and Tubis ‘offer-side relationship (SSP), the expansion offers Yahoo Demand-Side Platform (DSP) advertisers direct access to Tubis’ unparalleled AVOD content library, making it easy to navigate. planning and purchasing CTV. We’ve seen a significant increase in streaming over the past year – ad-supported content, in particular, driving incredible growth, said Ivn Markman, Yahoo’s chief commercial officer. With the future in mind, our partnership with Tubi gives CTV buyers the tools, inventory and audiences to run successful and strategic CTV campaigns and generate significant growth. Yahoo DSP customers will now have a direct connection to Tubis streaming inventory, offering CTV buyers more competitive bidding efficiency, advertiser-specific private transaction capabilities such as guaranteed scheduling, advanced reporting capabilities and increased transparency between Tubi purchases. The partnership leverages Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack, which facilitates both buy and sell capabilities as well as an exchange, all tightly integrated to work better together. As a full, end-to-end technology partner, Yahoo can uniquely help publishers and advertisers unlock the full value of their content and marketing, while putting consumer experiences first. Tubis’ premium entertainment content reaches audiences everywhere – streaming free, ad-supported media in a hyper-personalized environment on over 25 platforms and devices. Tubi continues to be a leading partner for advertisers using Yahoo to activate their streaming and premium programming. Through this expanded partnership, Tubi and Yahoo are well positioned to support CTV Advertiser’s Upfront campaigns on Tubi for the 2021-2022 season and beyond. As consumers continue to shift audiences to streaming, partnering with demand-side platforms like Yahoo will allow advertisers to purchase Tubi inventory more efficiently, while maximizing campaign performance in their own way. preferred purchase, said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer of Tubi. We pride ourselves on empowering advertisers and providing valuable connections with our most requested audiences. CTV’s acceleration introduces greater flexibility in how advertisers buy streaming media and engage audiences, said Lisa Herdman, SVP / Executive Director of Strategic Investments at RPA. “It’s great to see companies like Tubi and Yahoo come together, which allows us to reach engaged audiences at scale through our omnichannel campaigns. Audience for CTV has grown over the past year, due to changing consumer behavior and continuous inventory demand, said Jacob Lustig, Vice President, Innovation and Media Analytics at Klick Health. As we strive to meet the audiences of our life science clients wherever they are, partners like Tubi and Yahoo are able to connect our CTV spend to other mediums, providing us with planning and more comprehensive omnichannel information. About Yahoo Yahoo is a global media and technology company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people globally, bringing them closer to what they love, from finance and sports, to shopping, games and news, with the trusted products, content and technology that power their day. For partners, we provide a comprehensive platform for businesses to amplify growth and generate more meaningful connections through advertising, research and media. For more information, please visit yahooinc.com. About Tubi Based in San Francisco, Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service featuring movies and TV shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi offers fans of movies and TV shows an easy way to discover new content that is completely free. The service is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005084/en/ CONTACT: Christina MacDonald [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUDIO / VIDEO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES TV AND RADIO EQUIPMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Yahoo Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/10/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 07/10/2021 09:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005084/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

