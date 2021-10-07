Staying in shape gives me more peace of mind: Karanveer Khullar | Bollywood

Actor Karanveer Khullar feels his real life somehow mirrors his real life. The Punjabi film actor made his Bollywood debut with the theatrical release of Nirmal Anand Ki puppy the last month where he played the main role

In the film, I play an absolute family man whose life goes haywire when he considers a career change. His life is turned upside down. In real life, too, I was doing a corporate job, then decided to embark on a full-time acting career. Finally, for many reasons, I had to separate from my wife and now I’m a single father, says the model turned actor.

Having made regional films like Rocky Mental, Shreelancer and Tigers, he is now ready to shoot the next program of his second Hindi film in Lucknow. I shot for a program in Himachal Pradesh and the next one will be in UP followed by the Canada stage. Sometimes I feel my reel and real life move together. In this movie I play the role of a single parent like in real life but of course it’s a movie at the end of the day so it’s more about entertainment.

The actor oscillates between Mumbai and Chandigarh. My son Czah (4) lives with my parents. He’s a bit on the autism spectrum so I have to be with him too. Life has been unfair that way, but I’m still grateful and try to balance it to the best of my ability. Working on my health helps me stay emotionally fit and sane. Staying in shape gives me more peace of mind. Plus I read a lot which really helps.

Speaking of his background, he says, I was a finalist in a national manhunt competition (2009). Then I started doing plays. After my graduation (2010), I joined Alankar Theater Group. I finished my MBA in HR and started working in Mumbai. I was happy to work and to do theater but in 2017 I was proposed in a great regional film. I played an antagonist there and started playing full time.

He has also been featured in two music videos that will be released soon. Besides the Hindi film, my two Punjabi films Kala shehar and Please kill me released on OTT last month while Dakuan Ka Munda-2 should be released next year, he adds.