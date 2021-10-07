Entertainment
Staying in shape gives me more peace of mind: Karanveer Khullar | Bollywood
Actor Karanveer Khullar strongly believes his real life somehow reflects his real life
Actor Karanveer Khullar feels his real life somehow mirrors his real life. The Punjabi film actor made his Bollywood debut with the theatrical release of Nirmal Anand Ki puppy the last month where he played the main role
In the film, I play an absolute family man whose life goes haywire when he considers a career change. His life is turned upside down. In real life, too, I was doing a corporate job, then decided to embark on a full-time acting career. Finally, for many reasons, I had to separate from my wife and now I’m a single father, says the model turned actor.
Having made regional films like Rocky Mental, Shreelancer and Tigers, he is now ready to shoot the next program of his second Hindi film in Lucknow. I shot for a program in Himachal Pradesh and the next one will be in UP followed by the Canada stage. Sometimes I feel my reel and real life move together. In this movie I play the role of a single parent like in real life but of course it’s a movie at the end of the day so it’s more about entertainment.
The actor oscillates between Mumbai and Chandigarh. My son Czah (4) lives with my parents. He’s a bit on the autism spectrum so I have to be with him too. Life has been unfair that way, but I’m still grateful and try to balance it to the best of my ability. Working on my health helps me stay emotionally fit and sane. Staying in shape gives me more peace of mind. Plus I read a lot which really helps.
Speaking of his background, he says, I was a finalist in a national manhunt competition (2009). Then I started doing plays. After my graduation (2010), I joined Alankar Theater Group. I finished my MBA in HR and started working in Mumbai. I was happy to work and to do theater but in 2017 I was proposed in a great regional film. I played an antagonist there and started playing full time.
He has also been featured in two music videos that will be released soon. Besides the Hindi film, my two Punjabi films Kala shehar and Please kill me released on OTT last month while Dakuan Ka Munda-2 should be released next year, he adds.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/keeping-fit-gives-me-greater-peace-of-mind-karanveer-khullar-101633631047064.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]