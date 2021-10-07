10 horror actors synonymous with their roles

Sometimes the perfect horror project meets the perfect actor. They can bring an energy to the film that wouldn’t be there otherwise. These could be adaptations of beloved novels or original stories featuring killer dolls or dream stalkers.

Just because an actor has been on other more prestigious projects doesn’t mean he can’t be strongly associated with a horror movie (or franchise). Additionally, an artist’s career is sometimes associated with the character in their franchise and that character alone. Regardless, there are many great actors who are known for their roles in horror movies.





Tim Curry as Pennywise It (1990)

The recent two-part stage adaptation of Stephen King’s filmThishad a remarkable and scary Pennywise. But it’s the version of Tim Curry’s character that is the most nightmarish.

Curry is not averse to playing roles in heavy makeup, but not even his performance inLegendholds the power of his Pennywise. Considering this was a TV miniseries, the scares rest on the actor’s prowess rather than the gore. Curry delivers a notorious performance that’s only seen sporadically throughout the miniseries, but he makes the wait worth it.

Doug Bradley as Pinhead Hellraiser (1987)

Hellraiseris a series of 10 films, eight of which feature Doug Bradley as the main villain, Pinhead. Along with the other Cenobites, Pinhead captures those who escaped Hell.

The two films in the series that don’t feature Doug Bradley feature two separate actors playing the character, which is telling. Doug Bradley is considered Pinhead, period. The rich timbre of her voice is perfectly matched to her elegant features (covered in makeup). While other Cenobites can be recast easily, Pinhead certainly cannot.

Brad Dourif as Chucky Child’s Play (1988)

TheChild’s playthe series has several great performances. As Andy Barclay, Alex Vincent gives one of the best performances as a child actor in a horror movie. However, the most notable performance of the films is Brad Dourif as Chucky.

Dourif himself is only seen at the start of the first film. But whatever, as Chucky is inextricably linked with the voice of the actor. Her throaty line deliveries bring the killer doll to life more than any animatronic or CGI.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode Halloween (1978)

Like the other actors on the list, Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and successful career in Hollywood outside of their respective horror franchises. Despite her other film and television projects, she keeps coming back to Laurie Strode.

Curtis is the prototypical Screaming Queen due to her performance in the original. She came back forHalloween iibefore an interruption of the series. She reinvented the character for the first time with her low-key performance inHalloween: H20. The second time it was withHalloween(2018). Few of the A-List stars would embrace their horror roots and even fewer would return to reboot their characters at 20-year intervals.

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

One of the most prolific and talented actors of his generation or any generation, Anthony Hopkins has starred in many great movies. Even still, if the general public were asked to name any of his characters, many of them would undoubtedly say Hannibal Lecter.

Actor and character have more screen time in sequels,AnnibalandRed Dragon, but that’s what he did with his few scenes inThesilenceofthelambsthat the public remembers. Each of Lecter’s interactions with Clarice Starling is breathtaking and captivating to a surprising degree.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams The Evil Dead (1981)

Fans can’t imagine anyone other than Bruce Campbell playing Ash Williams in Devilish deathseries. The goofball character is adapted to the actor’s personality (by director and friend Sam Raimi).Evil Dead II, The ante increased.

Campbell’s rubber line deliveries make the franchise feel like an R-rated live-action cartoon. Campbell’s adorable sense of humor helps counter the surrounding carnage, which benefits the tone of movies. The actor is done with the character now but left it on a high note with the terrific Starz seriesAsh vs. Evil Dead, which lasted for three seasons.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley Alien (1979)

Sigourney Weaver has had a very successful career outside ofExtraterrestrialfranchise, having starred in popular films likeAvatarandA hard worker. But that’s her performance as Ellen Ripley in the original.Extraterrestrialwho held the most endurance.

Ripley reprized the role inAliens, who made both the character and the performer behind his icons.Alien 3andAlien: Resurrectiondid not have the same level of quality as the first two, but Weaver’s performance has never received nothing but praise.

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance the Shining (1980)

Nicholson has had one of the most remarkable careers in Hollywood history, with praise given to almost every role. So for a performance in a horror movie to be at the top of the list, that’s impressive. Even still,The brilliantranks among the actor’s best films, and his performance is widely regarded as one of the main reasons for his glowing reputation.

Stephen King himself does not like The brilliant, citing how he thinks Nicholson’s Jack Torrance is blatantly homicidal from the start. Either way, Kubrick’s moviepresents Nicholson at his most unhinged, and viewers continue to find the performance terrifying.

Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil The Exorcist (1973)

Linda Blair received both notoriety and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Regan MacNeil inThe Exorcist. MacNeil is hands down one of the most difficult roles a young actor can take on, and Blair is perfect.

The rest of Blair’s career has been heavily populated with horror films, none of which rivalThe Exorcistimpact. It is referenced by films likeThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do Itnowadays. Plus, Blair’s subsequent performances never had the captivating power of his work as MacNeil.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Robert Englund’s performance as Freddy Krueger changed throughout his eight-film tour. In the original, Krueger is an enigma. This aspect allowedFreddyhold out. Englund uses such a specific posture in the film that Freddy Krueger’s overhaul would have been catastrophic for the series.

Englund’s inseparability from the character only intensified once humor was added to his list of traits. Englund’s physique is perfect for the character, even under makeup, but audiences think of his dry mind when they think of Freddy Krueger. The actor has appeared in horror projects outside of the Nightmareseries, but Krueger is easily the role he identifies with the most.

