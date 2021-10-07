Five situations in which we don’t want Bollywood heroines

Bollywood Heroines and Stereotypes: The holiday season is upon us. Things look bright, shiny, and positive. No, not COVID nothing positive. But life will finally move forward in a positive way. Vaccinations are in full swing, markets are opening and offices are calling us back to work. It doesn’t seem too early to look forward to now. And viewers might soon want to bring that positivity to the movies. While we are still very careful and the cinemas will continue to operate at 50% capacity, we hope that next year we can splurge on popcorn, recline our seats a bit, and complain about the air conditioning too cold while we visit a movie theater to watch a movie, instead of craning our necks on our smartphones.

The box office lull also reportedly gave Bollywood some time to introspect. Will it make a comeback with fresh ideas, topical scripts and more daring topics? Or will he stick to formulaic-based stories, letting macho men beat up bad guys and women fall in love with their stalkers? We believe that artists will burst onto the scene with a varied offer, with films and themes that will appease all possible palates.

However, we can only wish that the filmmakers no longer put our Bollywood heroines in these five situations:

1. The abla naari who needs to be protected by our main man. This trope has to be sent back to where it belongs – in the ’80s. There was a time when every movie had a streak where a villain attacked a heroine who was screaming for help, and then our shining armor knight beat the men in. hand and saved her. izzat.

Although the portrayal of such incidents is not so on the nose, heroines or female characters are still portrayed as helpless beings who must be saved by our dear heroes. We’ve seen it in movies like Simmba, Singham and much more.

Instead, Bollywood needs to start a healthy dialogue about consent. Women are not tigers in need of protection, they are living, breathing humans who deserve equal status.

2. The bad little town girl: she smokes and parties with friends until late at night. She drinks with her boyfriend and even has premarital sex. The Bollywood idea of ​​wild women is a rebellious girl who is overpowered by the love of our hero. Once she is in love, she leaves behind her “capricious” life becomes a Sanskrit heroin.

What exactly are these representations trying to teach young people? That women who drink or smoke are easy to mark? That your girlfriend is only loyal and devoted when she gives up her lifestyle and pins her existence to your liking?

3. Shopaholics: Even until 2019 there were movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, in which there is footage depicting women as maniacs who don’t know when to stop on a shopping spree. Poor men can do nothing but carry their girlfriend’s shopping bags, silently curse them, and pretend to be the victims of some bizarre kind of shopping torture.

No woman likes a cranky guy next to her while she’s shopping. This is why most women prefer to go shopping with friends or let their boyfriend / partner enjoy a cold beer at a nearby sports bar so that they can shop in peace.

4. Immature but fiery: one of the most popular releases of 2019, Ravine boy shows Alia Bhatt’s character beat up another woman for texting her boyfriend. “Single boyfriend see gulu gulu karengi at dhoptungi an uskoher character says. In another scene, she smashes a beer bottle over the head of a woman her boyfriend kisses, consensually.

These scenes are meant to convey to us that Bhatt’s Safeena is a fiery possessive woman, but in reality, they do nothing more than portray her as hot-tempered and immature. She doesn’t think twice about the kind of legal trouble her actions can cause her. Is this the right kind of message for young women?

5. Slap you, you slap me: Yeah, you know where we’re going with this. Do we need to elaborate? Intimate partner violence is not romantic. It doesn’t matter who slaps who, or whether the slaps exchanged are equal, this is an act that needs to be criticized. Bollywood must stop the game of slapping between couples and the romance of domestic violence, period.

