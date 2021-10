A look at an actor’s journey to the Moulin Rouge !, from rehearsal to reopening

After 18 months of Broadway being closed, the curtains have once again been raised, marking New York City’s resurgence after being the epicenter of the pandemic. But the lights did not return to the main stem by flipping a switch. For weeks before, the directors dived back into the rehearsal room, revisiting their scripts and repackaging themselves for the demands of eight weeks of performances, reverting to earlier practices that had fundamentally changed. For photographer and Red Mill! Benjamin Rivera, these critical weeks were also filled with hope, giving him the chance to rediscover his art, his colleagues and his livelihood with renewed vigor. “Getting back to Broadway was more than I ever imagined, and that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen without some growing pains. I had to work so hard during the pandemic to find peace. without this job that I have I have pursued all my life, especially when we kept getting updates that our start date was pushed back over and over again, explained Rivera. Coming back to that studio and seeing the faces of the other actors, directors and the creative team was like a breath of fresh air. We all entered this space a little differently than we had left it, but for me, I had the felt like my love for those familiar faces had grown more than I thought it would. It made me even more excited to get back on that stage together. So we were back [in rehearsal], full steam ahead. We were once again finding out what our bodies / voices needed as well as how to navigate this crazy virus and these masks. We found our rhythm pretty quickly, and I think we created a new version of this show. Along with all the excitement of the reopening also came the excitement of the new cast members, seeing our theater for the first time, putting on costumes from 18 months ago and praying that they still are. in shape, and getting ready for the Tonys. It was a whirlwind that led to an opening night audience different from any audience I had the honor to play for. I really loved being an artist before the pandemic hit, and I find myself even more in love now. I have a heart full of gratitude to be back on stage at the Red Mill!“ Red Mill! officially reopened at the Al Hirshfeld Theater on September 24 and two days later the musical won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. While preparing for the musical’s return, Rivera gave Playbill an exclusive photographic glimpse of its journey from rehearsal to reopening. A look at an actor’s journey to Red Mill!, From rehearsal to reopening A look at an actor’s journey to Red Mill!, From rehearsal to reopening 31 PHOTOS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.playbill.com/article/a-look-at-one-actors-journey-back-to-moulin-rouge-from-rehearsal-to-reopening The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos