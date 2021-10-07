More agents may choose to go their separate ways – The Hollywood Reporter

In September, a talented CAA agent was preparing to poach a star client represented by ICM Partners. But after the successful purchase of his rival by CAA on September 27, the agent put the pitch on hold. “We have been told to stop all this stuff for now,” said the representative, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I hope she ends up with us anyway.”

While there may be some relaxation between rival Century City-based companies, business is anything but normal. ICM, which was founded in 1975 and was in its heyday one of the Big Three, representing big-name movie stars such as Mel Gibson, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Eddie Murphy, will no longer be if the deal goes through.

Even though agency executives tout a “partnership” that “strengthens our collective resources, expertise and relationships,” workers at both companies fear, sources said. Hollywood journalist. Many remember what happened after the merger of William Morris Agency and Endeavor in 2009, in which Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell run Endeavor, with 80 agents, combined with WMA, to 300 agents, creating WME. This deal resulted in many layoffs, especially on the WMA side.

This time, concerns focused on the layoffs that initially affected support staff, assistants and lawyers. The CAA, led by chefs Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, seeks to strengthen its business with ICM’s strong TV clients (such as hitmaker Shonda Rhimes), its book division and its sports clients (over 800 within of the Stellar group, owned by ICM). ). This can make ICM agents representing actors, writers and directors more vulnerable to cuts.

In such a fear-filled environment, rival agencies received calls from nervous agents making overtures. Recently, ICM co-chair Kevin Crotty called officers to allay fears. (ICM has around 250 agents in total, and as part of the deal, ICM President Chris Silbermann will join the CAA Board of Directors.)

When the case ends, there may be a whole level of future officers who need to re-evaluate career plans. “What are the star assistants at CAA and ICM doing now?” Asks another representative who is not in either of the two companies. “What about newly promoted agents who won’t have to face new competition. All these people will have to push back their trajectories. Another question: How will the CAA, which has a more button-down culture, welcome ICM agents who may be personalities on their own and not used to operating in a team-oriented environment?

The merger plans have caught the attention of SAG-AFTRA, whose national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the union will “carefully review” the deal, which is expected to be concluded this year. And the CAA-ICM marriage comes after all the major agencies have made peace with the Writers Guild of America in a long-standing feud and pledged to remove packaging fees (in which representatives are paid directly by a studio to pair talent with a writer’s presentation) and cap ownership in affiliated production companies (like CAA-backed wiip, the production company behind HBO’s Easttown mare which was sold to South Korean studios JTBC in June).

Over the past decade, Hollywood’s four big talent companies – soon to be three: WME, CAA and UTA – have grown considerably with increasing appeal to outside investors. Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners made its initial investment in WME in 2012 and, after several other funding rounds, currently owns a controlling stake in its publicly traded parent company Endeavor. TPG Capital took a 35% stake in CAA in 2010, before acquiring a majority stake four years later. ICM Partners recruited its first private equity investor, Crestview Partners, in December 2019.

The end of packaging costs and the rise of streaming and its oblique remuneration structure are fueling the consolidation of the representation space. How an agency deals with these issues is what will make or destroy it in the years to come.

While Ari Emanuel categorically replied “No, we don’t need it” when asked by Kara Swisher on September 28 if Endeavor would buy UTA, much speculation has centered on the agency run by Jeremy Zimmer. For example: is UTA, which markets itself as a full-service company, buying more agency-shops to arm itself against CAA and Endeavor?

But as the top tier consolidates – and agency heads try to send messages about who is or is not best suited to represent clients or who is considering another brand acquisition – small businesses are seeing opportunities for growth, a chance to gain muscle, or to accentuate differences. Companies ranging from APA to Gersh and Verve are now considering their next steps to strengthen or refocus.

But we don’t know who will make the major moves. APA, financially supported by Yucaipa Cos. Ron Burkle, who has around 100 agents, plans to continue to grow and is home to a wide range of talent, from actor Gary Oldman to the multi-hyphenated Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mary J. Blige. “Real growth will come from acquiring agents and talent,” said APA President Jim Osborne, who made his debut in the ICM mailroom. “There is a clear opening for something else to emerge.”

Small agencies are also seeing an opening in what some see as a ladder-for-ladder battle between CAA and Endeavor. Verve, which prides itself on its literary clients and has just under 50 agents, sees agility as a virtue. “We believe in a world where one size doesn’t fit all,” says co-founder Bryan Besser.

Gersh, with a little over 125 agents and the only private company, has strengths in talent, enlightened, as well as below the line, and now sees itself at UTA level as the only real alternative for consolidated companies. . “We are energized by this turn of events,” said Co-Chair David Gersh. “It makes us a smart alternative.” He adds, “We don’t want to be distracted by all these other areas. “

And, meanwhile, the Paradigm run by Sam Gores – which suffered from the pandemic as its film literary division was hit by agent exits to rival A3 Artists Agency and the sale of its music division to the Casey Wasserman’s management company – will he cause a sensation to buy with new funding from his brother, billionaire Tom Gores?

Some stars are also in wait and see mode. “You wish there were a whole bunch of agencies competing and that was spread out all over the place,” says Ben Affleck (represented by WME) when asked about the CAA-ICM plans. “But you also want there to be agencies that are really well equipped to represent and protect the people who do this work. Because if they are not, they can be underserved.

Grant Heslov, actor-turned-producer, says that while the dust had not yet settled, the CAA-ICM merger “opens up the possibility for some of the smaller boutique agencies to really shine, because there is no room for everyone. I started out as an actor and had an agent who had a store on Ventura Boulevard – my first agent. And as you progress, you kind of find your way. So I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

The management side of the representation landscape has also undergone changes, as more established companies like Brillstein Entertainment and Management 360 have been joined by well-armed newcomers like M88 and Range Media. The latter was founded last year by former key agents of CAA, WME and UTA. And questions abound as to whether more managers will strain an already crowded representational environment. “Managers are on their guard,” says one of the founding partners of a management company. “You can bet we are calling all of our duplicate customers right now. “

Chris Gardner contributed reporting.

