Subhash Ghai shares throwback photo from Bollywood drug protest amid arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case





Amid the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC), filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a photo from the Bollywood drug campaign in 1990 . The photo features popular faces in the industry including Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, Padmini Kolhapuri and others. Sharing it, the veteran filmmaker wrote: “#SayNoToDrugs In 1990 our media saw several movie stars protest against drugs – a collaborative effort, in one voice with Gulshan Grover Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapdia, Shabana Azmi, Tina Khanna, Padmini Kolhapuri and other VIPs, at an event hosted by Subhash Ghai, which was much appreciated. “ “We are all still protesting against ‘Drug – Evil’. May God save our children from this monstrous evil,” he added. It comes days after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for consuming, selling and buying narcotics after a night out. rave was erupted aboard a luxury cruise liner. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa in the middle of the sea overnight on October 2. Eight people, including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal, were brought before the Mumbai Esplanade Court on Monday, which placed them in pre-trial detention. until October 7. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. According to the BCN, three people were imprisoned under sections 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of guilty mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act ( NDPS Law). (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday October 07, 2021 6:39 PM IST

