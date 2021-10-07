‘Hamilton’ actor talks performance, performing amid pandemic





We had the chance to speak with the actor who plays Alexander Hamilton about performance in the arts, performing in a pandemic and the beautiful River City.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. If you haven’t yet had the chance to see “Hamilton: An American Musical” while touring Jacksonville, don’t throw away your photo! The show is presented at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts until next weekend as part of the FSCJ Artist Series. The Philip Touring Company premiered last week, and like the main character, the cast is “non-stop”! The production features a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and turns it upside down. News from the first rib had the chance to speak with the actor who plays Alexander Hamilton. Pierre Jean Gonzalez said he was very active in and out of the theater, working to raise other artists in his community, especially artists of color. The show is well known for featuring performers of color, a performance that Gonzalez, who is Dominican and Puerto Rican, said so important. “It’s been a very long time since you saw yourself portrayed in these stories on stage and in the movies,” Gonzalez said. “And I think this piece is so powerful, because you have these people of color that you didn’t really think about when this was all happening, you know, and then you have people of color playing those roles, like the founding fathers.” Gonzelez said playing in a production of this capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic can be frightening because there are so many unknown factors. A few weeks ago, the company had to cancel one of its Atlanta dates due to a PCR test that could not be processed in time to keep everyone safe. “So I think that sort of thing moved us around and got us a little bit unsettled. In doing this stuff, it always happens,” Gonzalez said. “We are always in the midst of a pandemic, and we must always take care of each other, not just ask members of the public as well.” Masks are required for members of the public, but the cast essentially operates in a bubble, which means Gonzalez hasn’t had a chance to explore much of River City. But, he says, being so close to the water had a calming effect on him. “It was really beautiful,” Gonzalez said. “The theater, the sun, the palm trees … It’s the first time I’ve really seen Jacksonville. I’m like, why hasn’t anyone told me about this beautiful city? I run to the water’s edge every day. days. And like, it heals me. I’m very connected to the ocean and like, I want to be old by the beach. That’s my goal. “ There are still a limited number of tickets available for purchase on fscjartistseries.org. Tickets range from $ 71 to $ 217, with a limit of eight tickets per household. Performance schedule (remaining dates): Thursday October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday October 8 at 8 p.m.

Saturday October 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday October 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday October 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday October 15 at 8 p.m.

Saturday October 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday October 16 at 8 p.m.

Sunday October 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/entertainment/music/hamilton-comes-alive-jacksonville-stage/77-e8bdd0bc-082f-4700-bb9c-370174035c7f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos