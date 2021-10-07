What blockbuster? China pushes back Hollywood advances

NEW YORK – Chinese moviegoers haven’t seen any Marvel movies since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019.

The highly anticipated “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” have not secured any release dates in mainland China, although they have already made waves overseas and “Shang -Chi “was designed with China in mind. The next “Eternals” also did not receive a slot.

Instead, Chinese moviegoers flocked during this week’s National Day to see local dishes, including “The Battle of Changjin Lake,” an epic about the Chinese military during the Korean War.

Hollywood has spent years cultivating Chinese audiences, but with tightening censorship and unpredictable regulation, studios are finding it increasingly difficult to bring their biggest blockbusters to market – and are starting to rethink their strategy.

In 2020, the Chinese box office surpassed that of the United States as the largest in the world, in part thanks to its reopening sooner after the pandemic. Ticket sales totaled $ 3.1 billion, compared to $ 2.1 billion in the United States, according to Maoyan Entertainment, a Chinese ticketing service and film data platform.

American blockbuster films have enjoyed huge profits from mainland China. “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 grossed around $ 629 million in China and $ 858 million in the United States, according to Box Office Mojo. Some Hollywood blockbusters even rely on the Chinese market, such as “Skyscraper” in 2018, which grossed over $ 68 million in the United States but over $ 98 million in China.

Although unpredictable, China has been a major decision-making factor for US studios. Film productions sometimes modify the scenes to gain access to China. A trailer for the 1986 blockbuster sequel “Top Gun” suggested that the Japanese and Taiwanese flags on the leather jacket of the main character, Maverick, had been removed to avoid hitting a nerve with Chinese regulators. In June, “Fast & Furious 9” star John Cena apologized to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a “country” in a promotional video for the film. “Fast & Furious 9” grossed nearly $ 204 million in China and $ 173 million in the United States

Studios and stars often find themselves drawn into controversy on Chinese social media. With an almost all-Asian cast, “Shang-Chi” was well-rated, widely regarded and lucrative: its US box office had exceeded $ 200 million and it had grossed $ 388 million worldwide as of October 5, according to Box Office Mojo. But while being promoted overseas, Chinese netizens criticized stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina for not conforming to traditional Chinese beauty standards, as well as the villainous, Mandarin, for being a stereotype. Some critics in the United States have voiced similar criticisms of Mandarin – a heavily revamped version of the Marvel comic book Fu Manchu – but Chinese actor Tony Leung has been particularly criticized on Chinese social media for the role. before the film is released.

A trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” shows ambiguous patches under the flags of the United States and the United Nations where the jacket from the original film bore the flags of Japan and Taiwan. (Screenshot from Paramount Pictures YouTube page)

Some suspect that the upcoming “Eternals” is struggling to secure a release date because its director, Oscar-winning Chinese-born Chloe Zhao, has been criticized for making an unflattering comment about her homeland during the show. ‘an interview several years ago. The announcement of his Oscar victory was also blocked on the Chinese internet. It is not yet known whether Chinese moviegoers will be able to watch “Eternals” this year.

“If I were an investor, I would be very concerned about a strategy at this point that would depend on access to the Chinese market and the good graces of Chinese film regulators,” said Aynne Kokas, author of “Hollywood Made” in China ”and professor of media studies at the University of Virginia.

“Making very expensive films in anticipation of being able to deliver them to the Chinese market and then not being sure that is possible is actually a much more financially irresponsible strategy from my point of view.”

China allows the release of 34 foreign films on the mainland per year. Foreign films are also subject to blackout dates such as National Day Week, when authorities require audiences to only be served domestic productions.

Studios face a dilemma: Waiting for a release date in China could spoil their international plans, but releasing a movie elsewhere risks Chinese people watching pirated versions first.

Representatives of the American industry have negotiated for years with Chinese regulators to increase the quota of foreign films. The two sides were due to resume negotiations in 2017, but that still has not happened, according to a source familiar with the matter.

China has also cracked down on its own entertainment industry, potentially signaling even tighter market access.

“You watch all the criticism of the so-called sissy boys, the shutdown of K-pop fan clubs, the shutdown of tutoring services that taught English, English not included in school final exams.… It’s the atmosphere right now, the foreigner is dangerous, and Hollywood is subject to it too, ”said Stanley Rosen, professor of political science specializing in Chinese politics and society at the University of Southern California.

Shang-Chi stars, left to right: Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. (Source photos by AFP / Jiji and Reuters)

The advent of streaming has opened an even wider debate about Hollywood’s approach to hit releases – and lessened the spur of excluding big movies from Chinese theaters.

“[They] would still like to earn an extra dollar, why not? But I think the effect of [some blockbusters not being released in China] is likely mitigated by the fact that COVID has accelerated this shift to streaming, ”said Douglas Montgomery, CEO of media research firm Global Connects and former vice president of category management at Warner Bros. “What COVID does – and it does so much in Hollywood, is provide an excuse to do something different.”

“Black Widow,” which also hasn’t arrived in China, was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +. It grossed around $ 379 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, but its streaming release added $ 125 million to revenue as of August 15, according to a record in the court battle between “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson and Disney.

But streaming in China also has hurdles for Hollywood studios. Foreign content is capped at 30% each year and censorship is increasing. The studios have raised concerns with U.S. sales representatives about the film and streaming markets in China.

Chinese audiences were unable to see “Black Widow” in theaters. © Getty Images

The Chinese market cannot be put on the back burner yet.

“Outside of North America, there’s no other market that’s really close to China,” Rosen said. “India has the people, but it’s going to be very difficult to get the people in India to do something like they do in China. They really have to keep relying on China, but just with less of the money. ‘equation.”

India makes more movies than any other place in the world, but ticket prices are low and tastes vary by region, making it harder for blockbusters to develop, Rosen said. The Chinese middle class is both much larger and more receptive to Hollywood films.

But while Hollywood still needs China, the question remains whether China needs Hollywood. In the first half of 2021, the Chinese box office reached around $ 3.9 billion, according to tracking app Dengta. “Hi Mom,” a heartwarming Chinese film about a woman stepping back in time to try to improve her mother’s life, has the world’s highest 2021 box office to date at $ 822 million.

Chinese patriotic blockbusters have also generated a lot of revenue. “The Battle of Changjin Lake” grossed $ 203.2 million over the National Day weekend in China, according to Box Office Mojo.

Imported films accounted for 38% of China’s total box office in 2018, 36% in 2019 and only 16% in 2020, also affected by COVID-19, according to Maoyan Entertainment.

Global Connects’ Montgomery said China certainly wasn’t off the list, but it could get blurry for Hollywood.

“Businesses in America and Hollywood are very short term, always looking for a quick financial boost, but if they have looked long term, the signs were already there,” Montgomery said. “The boom years of 2015 and 2016 were already over, and the Chinese [government] repressed these things. … Now it’s even cloudier. “