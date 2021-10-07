‘Supernatural’ star Misha Collins sells her Hollywood home for $ 3.99 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Misha Collins, known for playing Castiel on the CW show Supernatural, decided to part ways with a Spanish-style, Moorish-influenced house in the Hollywood Hills, listing it for just under $ 4 million. Featuring beautifully arched doorways, wrought iron balustrades, natural wood beams and a mix of parquet and tiled floors, the white stucco residence with a red tiled roof was originally built in 1926. one of its key features is its direct view of Hollywood. sign (which was erected three years before the house was built and was originally the Hollywoodland sign, put up by an area real estate developer). “The house sits quietly across the canyon adorned with the iconic Hollywood sign,” says listing agent Phil missig from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties office in Beverly Hills. According to public records, Collins – who starred in 2021 on the Bridgewater podcast – and his wife, author and journalist Victoria Vantoch bought the house in 2012 for $ 1.4 million. The three story main house has a living room on the main level that opens to the dining room and kitchen, with a dining island. On the lower level there is a family room, three bedrooms (one of which is en suite), a meditation room and an office. There is also a separate one-bedroom apartment with a kitchenette and a writer’s cabin on the compound-type property, with a total interior living space totaling 3,721 square feet. Other features include two gas fireplaces, balconies off the master suite and dining room, patio doors, freestanding tub in the master bathroom, steam shower, pantry, and bathrooms. Chef grade stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with retractable cover, hot tub, cabana with outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower, gas fireplace, vegetable patch with raised beds, and a children’s play area with rope netting. integrated climbing, sandpit and slide. The house is located on 0.64 acres, consisting of three lots. Missig adds, “The resort is large and slowly blossoms as you discover each carefully designed space. “ The living room.

Michael wilkerson Food.

Michael wilkerson Outdoor living space.

Michael wilkerson

