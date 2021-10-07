The Returning Queen gave her crown to comfort a grieving family and set an example for all of us





Her mother, AJ Walters, administrator of Agricultural High School in Forrest County in Mississippi, never missed a thing when she was growing up – from award meetings to games she cheered on. Her mom didn’t want her to miss her big time, Walters said.

Walters, who aspires to be a nurse, didn’t win the prom queen that night, but thanks to an act of kindness that brightened up a grieving family and community, she ended the evening with a crown.

Senior Nyla Covington was voted reunion queen by her classmates during a school football game in late September. But moments after being crowned, I felt called to crown someone else.

After asking the school officials for permission to do so, Covington walked over to Walters, standing next to his father wearing a cowboy hat and put the crown on him. “I just felt like it was something close to my heart,” Covington told CNN. “It was really just for her, to uplift her day a little bit, and she’d rather have her mother than a crown… but the point was I was telling her she was her mother’s queen and I was just him. let it be known that she was loved by many and especially by me. ” Walters said she was thinking of her mother, the “school mom” to so many who stood next to them and watched them from the stands, when Covington’s gesture took her by surprise. “I felt so much love from her, and I felt so much love for her and the whole school,” Walters said of Covington. “As soon as I stepped off the pitch, I received hundreds of hugs from every person in the stands.” There were tears on and off the pitch. Forrest County AHS school principal Will Wheat told CNN he was proud of the young women. “It wasn’t planned in advance, it was all about the kids which is the beautiful thing,” Wheat said. “We’re thrilled and we’re so thrilled with their actions and the way it represents the school.” Healing The two teens were friendly before the return home, volunteering together at different school functions, but say they have grown closer since the event. Walters has the crown, which Covington would like her to keep, she said, as a reminder of the moment. “It’s just something materialistic, but we make sense of it, which is why I want her to keep it,” she said. Brittany’s father Sean Walters says their family is dealing with their grief “on a daily basis.” “Just knowing that there are people out there who care about this story and knowing that, not directly, but maybe indirectly, maybe my life helps reach a lot of people, and that part of this story continues [A.J.], I guess the way she lived her life, ”he said. He thanked Nyla’s parents on the start of the school year, calling them “wonderful people”. “They did a great job raising their kids. That’s what I told them. I said ‘it shows how great and how great you did a great job here. Just the most deed. simple that she did, “he said. Last Saturday, the Walters organized AJ’s funeral. His vigil took place the same night as a school football game. Most of the school showed up. The reunion night was difficult in many ways for Brittany Walters. His mother had touched the hearts of so many at school and seeing their grief on their faces was hard to deal with in the midst of hers. But the way the night unfolded – from a heartfelt act she will never forget to the support they felt all night long – was on her mother’s mind. “I feel like this is her way of continuing to help people because the people who see Nyla doing that will want them to do something good,” she said. “That’s exactly what she would like to happen.”

