GIRLS! back for the 28th event in Roxbury | Entertainment News





The Roxbury Arts Group will present FIDDLERS! 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday 10 October. The Roxbury Arts Group will host several musicians at this year’s event at 5025 Vega Mountain Road, including Acadians Cedric Watson, Joel Savoy and Jourdan Thibodeaux. For 28 years, the Roxbury Arts Group has presented FIDDLERS! to celebrate the folkloric tradition of the violin in the Catskills and around the world. The Empty Bottle Ramblers perform traditional Cajun dance music from southwest Louisiana. Based in Massachusetts and upstate New York, they first met as an EBR at the Augusta Heritage Center and focused on conducting two accordion steps and painful waltzes in two violins sung in Cajun French. Thibodeaux hails from the blackjack woods of Cypress Island, Louisiana, and is one of the few young people who speak Cajun French today, the presenters said in a press release. His musical abilities and songwriting, both classical and progressive, have allowed him to form a group made up of some of Acadiana’s top performers today, the statement said. Son of Cajun musicians Marc and Ann Savoy, and founder of Louisiana-based label Valcour Records, Joel Savoy is a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer and record producer as well as a 10-time Grammynominee. Savoy is a versatile violinist and guitarist and has been playing and teaching music around the world for 20 years. He has worked with John Fogerty, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Earle and T-Bone Burnett, although he is most often seen with his brother Wilson and their parents in the Savoy Family Cajun Band or with Cajun powerhouse Jesse Lge. Watson is one of the young talents to emerge in Cajun, Creole and Zydecomusic in the past decade, according to the release. He is a four-time Grammy-nominated violinist, singer, accordionist and songwriter. Originally from San Felipe, Texas, Cédric made his first appearance at the age of 19 at the Zydeco Jam at the Big Easy in Houston. Barely two years later, he moved to southern Louisiana, immersing himself in French music and language. Over the next few years, Watson performed French music in 17 countries and performed seven full albums with various groups including the Pine Leaf Boys, Corey Ledet, Les Amis Creole with Ed Poullard and JB Adams, and with his own group, Bijou. Creole. Tickets for FIDDLERS! 28 are $ 20 and $ 18 for students and seniors. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance are $ 25. Tickets for children 9 and under and one free. Participants will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required to participate. For more details, COVID-19 protocols and to purchase tickets, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or dial 607-326-7908.

